Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

SteelCity:

Alex,

WR the biggest need? Slot CB? What would Alex do?

Alex: WR is the obvious one. Some sort of playmaker. Slot corner would be nice to add but the situation is at least a little better than season’s past. I’ll say offensive line depth. Really concerned what’s behind the front five. The starters have their own questions but imagine if Pittsburgh suffers the same injuries as a year ago. Starting LG misses the first month. Starting RT (Fautanu would’ve started over Jones) out for the year in September. Starting RG done by Week Four. Starting C misses two games.

Pittsburgh has no shot at surviving if that, or something even close, occurs again.

SteelCity:

Alex,

What Offense Lineman available would you like to see in Pittsburgh? Did Zach Banner look decent?

Alex: I listed some UFL options earlier this year but some of them, like OT Yasir Durant, have been scooped up. I didn’t really watch the UFL this season but Banner graded out 13th among 21 qualifying offensive tackles in the league this year. Better in pass pro than run blocking. Not bad for all the time he’s missed but enough to sign…I dunno.

Pittsburgh could look for trade/cutdown names in late August. At this point, might be their best bet.