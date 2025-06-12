Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Hi, Alex!

Have you watched the Aaron Rodgers doc “Enigma” on Netflix yet? Seems to be a unique and largely misunderstood guy, but certainly not everybody’s cup of tea. It’s a good watch.

Which player that was on the roster in 2024 will benefit the most from AR this year?

Alex: Hey Brian! I haven’t. It’s on my list, though I don’t even have a Netflix account right now. I’ve seen some clips and the trailer. Your summation is what I’ve heard, too. I don’t think Rodgers is a bad guy. I think he’s one of those “either your best friend or worst enemy” kind of things. Love and hate with equal vigor.

Who benefits most with Rodgers? DK Metcalf is an easy answer but hard to ignore. The jump in quarterback play is big for him. But to give a slightly less-obvious name, Broderick Jones. Rodgers’ ability to move in the pocket and get the ball out quick will help him. Even if Rodgers isn’t mobile, that isn’t always the solution to “protecting” a tackle. Knowing where to go with the ball, knowing how to get it out of his hand, moving within a muddy pocket, those things are important. Doesn’t detract from the big mission and season Jones has, Rodgers can’t insulate him entirely, but it helps.

The Ascension:

Hey Alex,

What do you like most about Rodgers’ skillset that will help the most with Smith’s playbook? What do you think will be the biggest challenge/limitation?

Alex: Rodgers gets the football to his playmakers. And Smith has had trouble designing an offense to do that. He likes to spread the ball around. There’s value in that but there’s also something to be said about getting the ball to your No. 1 dude. When the team needs a big play, Rodgers knows talent can trump scheme. Let playmakers make plays. So I can appreciate that.

Biggest challenge? Smith loves his bootleg/rollout game. Married off his outside zone run scheme. Can Rodgers do that effectively? I have questions. Need to go back into the Matt Ryan tape in 2021 to get a better understanding. But that’s an awkward fit.

Peter-Petersen:

Hey Alex,

if you were a draft prospect and your favorite team would legitimately skip on you and their arch rival select you, do you think your fandom would flip teams? Does that matter much?

Alex: Probably. I’ll go to the highest bidder, I have no shame, ha. But I think you’re playing hard for whoever drafts you. Not so much out of fandom but it’s your job. It’s how you make your living. It’s your dream realized and fandom shouldn’t get in the way of that.

Andrew M:

Hey Alex,

As always, thanks for keeping us entertained and engaged during the long off-season.

Do you think Coach Tomlin could run out of leash when his contract is up, in the event that we draft someone 1st round next year, and he still doesn’t show promise to be the franchise QB by the end of 2027?

Alex: Thanks for being here with us! It’s an interesting question. The conflict is this. I don’t think Tomlin would get fired mid-contract. Costs Rooney too much money. But I also don’t think Tomlin would get put into lame duck status and go into a “contract year.” That’s rare in the NFL. Happened to Mike McCarthy last season but most coaches, including Tomlin, get extended ahead of that final year. To avoid the media headlines/questions and also attract free agents. A guy might be less willing to sign if he thinks you’re on the hot seat and could be gone the next year.

Does that mean Tomlin can never be replaced? It shouldn’t. And if things go bad or if Rooneys patience runs out, there could be a time they make a change. I just struggle to see how that’s going to play out.

Danatural08:

Alex,

Summer vacation trip plans to get in before Latrobe? How’s the nose, all healed up?

Alex: Nah, nothing big planned. One weekend trip to see some friends, I hope. That’s about it. Nose is…not ideal. Issue with the surgery, probably going to need it again. So you’ll hear me complain all over next offseason, it looks like.

Nolrog:

So my question from last week. The Ask Alex got truncated and pushed off the page becuse it’s when AR signed.

Anyway, what is the function of OTAs and mini-camp? Is it that big of a deal if someone skips them, as opposed to full blown training camp?

Alex: Ah sorry man. Bad timing with the Rodgers news last week. Tried to get to as many as I could after the fact.

The function is to install the core schemes. To build a baseline and foundation so everyone hits the ground running during training camp. Most important for the new guys. Free agent signings and rookies. Anyone new to the team. Or in a situation where there’s a new head coach/coordinator and new system. Pittsburgh obviously didn’t have that this year.

So guys who are vets who know the system, it matters less. For those who are new, it matters more. I don’t want to say it’s a “big deal” if someone misses some time, but the more a new guy misses, the bigger deal it becomes.

steeler fever:

Please be gentle knowing I am a big CA3 fan. The WR coach says CA3 is the #2 WR. Reports are Roman looks much improved from this time last year. Do you think either or both of these guys step up making a WR acquistion as a starter opposite of DK unneccesary?

I see the talk of getting a Lazzard or Davis more as a tall backup to DK because that guy is obviously not on team.

Alex: I’ll try to show good bedside manner here. I think Azzanni said it largely to stoke some fire under Roman Wilson. Not because he needs it or anything but Azzanni is giving deference to a hard worker like Austin who made plays last year. Austin has more touchdowns than Wilson has receptions (which is zero). Wilson has everything to prove. Austin, to a degree, does too, but it’s logical to be in the camp of the guy who was out there in 2024 making plays.

They’ll all get their chance to play and produce. I don’t think, though, spring workouts alone prevent the team from adding. They’ll continue to evaluate and monitor the market and their internal guys once they get to camp. If you can get someone like Gabe Davis for the minimum, you sign up for that all day.

George Hareras:

Hey Alex!

I’ve never witnessed an no hitter or really any major sporting event despite the countless games across all sports I’ve been to.

My tops are Strasburg’s debut K’ing 14 Pirates, The Backyard Brawl with Shady getting a walk off tuddy, and a bonus of winning front row center seats to Monday Night Raw a few years back.

My question for you is have you ever witnessed any “special” live event?

Thanks and hope all is well!

Alex: I really haven’t. Wish I had a good story to share like that. Don’t make it out to a ton of sporting events. Mostly Pirates games and they always lose when I attend. I was at Skenes’ MLB debut last year. That was pretty cool, at least.

Jeremy: Hey Alex. I have been thinking some about our WR group right now. DK is great against press and has elite acceleration. RW gets up to speed fast. CA3 is a quick and fast guy as well. As a group, I am excited to see how they do with Rodgers in the hurry up type offense. Similar to what Ben did well his last 2 years. Go to the line, scan the matchups, ball out quick to the best presnap read. But even though I have seen Rodgers do that, I am not sure it is really in Arthur Smith’s wheelhouse. So, I can vividly see this with the personnel -AR, DK, RW, CA3; but not so much Arthur Smith. Do you think we will see much of this style offense with the QB directing the action, does that marry well with Arthur Smith? Outside of the obvious hurry up situations?

Alex: It’s something I’m going to try to write about for Monday. There’s a lot of nuance to it. But I have a couple reasons why the Arthur/Rodgers relationship this season could be stronger than his with Russell Wilson’s a year ago.

It’s still going to be a multi tight end offense but it’s fine if Wilson/Austin rotate in. Bottom line, I think it can work in terms of the philosophy matching. If it fails, it’ll be more of the talent not being good enough.

Wreckless:

Hey Alex.

Early indications are that Payton Wilson is the most likely option to start next to Queen this season. Assuming Holcomb is the third guy over Harrison, how do you feel about the team going into the season without a run-down Buck option like they had in previous years?

I don’t think it’s a huge deal, but it is an interesting decision given Rooney stating that he wants the team to defend the run better.

Alex: Hey man! I’m fine with that. If Wilson is taking over the base role, it’s because his run defense has improved. And if they are keeping a three-man rotation, then that third guy will be in base because the team likes his run defense. It might be Holcomb but I wouldn’t assume that. He’s an unknown off the knee injury. Harrison can play the run and that’s one reason why he was signed as Elandon Roberts’ replacement. Roberts is the better run defender but Harrison was a base guy in Baltimore like Roberts was in Pittsburgh.

And I think Wilson could have a breakout second season. That’s what I’m excited about and focusing on. Strong d-line play will also keep those guys clean.