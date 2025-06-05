Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: Any rumors of the Steelers trading for another playmaker seems to contradict their offseason efforts of accumulating draft capital for the ’26 draft. Not saying they couldn’t send a late round pick for a Jonnu Smith-type (or *ahem, Alec Pierce) but the idea of acquiring a bigger name via trade has never made sense to me based on their offseason strategy. Gabe Davis on paper fits best to me outside of a trade involving a late rounder, would you agree?

Alex: A bigger name, maybe not. But trading a Day Three selection, especially a late one, isn’t going to impact plans to trade up for a quarterback early in next year’s draft. If it’s a fifth or sixth round selection, which is what the compensation likely would be in any deal for the players we’re talking about, it’s not changing the team’s plans or hampering them. There’s always that balance between winning now and setting your team up for the future.

Ross Hughes: Saw a report that Gabe Davis left without signing today. Wonder if it was a team decision or his. Do you think we’re going to be stuck in this WR holding pattern until Rodgers makes his decision?

Alex: Could be both. Davis took visits to the Giants and 49ers and left without deals there last month. Probably evaluating his knee and making sure he’s healthy. He has some time to wait and figure things out. It’s not about money. Jags on the hook for his contract. Whoever signs Davis will pay him the minimum. It’s about his health and fit.

If the right situation comes along, Pittsburgh could make an addition before Rodgers (whenever that is). But Steelers also want to watch their own guys throughout the spring and go from there. So I don’t think they’re in a huge rush to go add someone regardless of Rodgers’ status.

Ted Webb: Honest question, 53 guys make the roster, the roster size is 90 going into camp how many spots are legitimately up for grabs in your opinion? We know basically all the starters and 2nd teamers and on defense the nickel amd dime backs probably. I. Thinking 44-47 jobs all ready taken barring injury. That leaves like. Less than 10 jobs actually up for grabs maybe? Am I thinking correctly or maybe I’m short changing the roster or something just wondering what you think

Alex: Each year, I give roster odds to each player. I’ll do that later this offseason. It might be more open this season with a large amount of roster turnover and over 8,100 snaps to replace. But your number seems solid. There’s probably 5-ish spots truly open. If we just run through “locks” and “near-locks” you have:

QB: Rudolph, some other QB (Thompson/Howard), and we’ll assume Rodgers signs

RB: Warren, Johnson, Gainwell

WR: Metcalf, Austin, Roman Wilson

TE: Freiermuth, Washington

OL: Starting five + McCollum

DL: Heyward, Benton, Harmon

EDGE: Watt, Highsmith, Herbig, Sawyer

ILB: Queen, Wilson, Harrison

CB: Porter, Slay, Bishop, Echols

S: Fitzpatrick, Elliott, Thornhill, Killebrew

STs: Boswell, punter (Johnston/Waitman), Kuntz

That’s 38 there and I was pretty conservative with who I added. A little more work and you’re adding another 6-8 names which leaves just a handful of spots vacant.