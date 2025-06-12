Arthur Smith Signals Desire To Get TE Darnell Washington More Involved

Few offensive coordinators love the tight end position like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Arthur Smith. After Darnell Washington’s season ended with a whimper, along with the rest of the offense, Smith might be dedicating 2025 to getting him more involved. Speaking with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Smith acknowledged the asset he has in Washington.

“Darnell’s such a unique player,” Smith told Matthews. “Just the size, the foot speed he has for a player of that build. What he can do in the run game. But really the way he drops his weight, the way he catches it. You could see why he was such a big recruit coming out of Las Vegas. And just another great guy to work with.”

Washington is one of the NFL’s biggest tight ends. At 6’7 with a weight somewhere in the vicinity of 300 pounds (he played above that in 2024 before shedding pounds this offseason), he profiles like an offensive tackle more than a typical tight end. Drafted to block, his game made a big jump in that regard last season. His next goal is for his receiving chops to match.

Last season, Washington finished the season with a respectable 25 receptions. But his involvement disappeared late in the season, catching just two passes on three targets over his final six games. Smith seems to understand that can’t happen again.

“He had some very big plays for us last year and we gotta build off that,” he said. “And change some things up. But he’ll be a big asset to us.”

Darnell Washington started last season showing promise. After his first career touchdown in Week Two against the Denver Broncos, he took a short catch in the right flat for a 20-yard gain against the Indianapolis Colts. In Russell Wilson’s first start against the New York Jets, he finished with receptions of 15 and 18 yards. The following week versus the New York Giants, he beat coverage over the middle for a 29-yard splash play. The rest of the year fell flat.

Man, I didn't realize how elite of a game TE Darnell Washington (No. 80) had against the Giants until I combed through the tape. – Run blocks/combos

– Pass pro

– 29-yard catch (great route!)

– ST awareness Best game of his career. Dominance. Whew. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XAAvEcw5Lh — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2024

It’s unlikely he’ll ever become a silky-smooth receiver with a nuanced and varied route tree, but there’s more meat on the bone than the Steelers got out of him last year.

Smith’s words might sound hollow, but there’s evidence that he’s putting a plan in action. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Washington noted Smith had started aligning him out wide and isolating him in spread formations. The only thing that matters is his production when the games start counting, and anyone thinking Washington will end with 50 catches should be disabused of the notion. Washington’s run blocking makes him an asset and won’t shelve him to the sidelines. But getting him more involved in the passing game is a worthy offseason goal.