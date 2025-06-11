Arthur Smith Looking Forward To ‘Fun Journey’ With One Of ‘All-Time Great Quarterbacks’ In Aaron Rodgers

Entering Year 2 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith finds himself working with another starting quarterback for the second year in a row. This time, though, he’s working with a guy he had a previous relationship with, that being new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Having some familiarity with Rodgers, a relationship off the field, and an understanding of what Rodgers likes and doesn’t like offensively has Smith — who spoke to reporters Wednesday from Day 2 of mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side — excited for a “fun journey” with one of the best quarterbacks of all time in the 2025 season.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron outside of football the last couple years. You talk about one of the all-time great quarterbacks and the things he’s accomplished in this league,” Smith said, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter on X. “I’ve really enjoyed obviously getting to know him as a player-coach relationship with the football stuff.

“Just really excited to have him here. It’s gonna be a fun journey. I know we’re a couple days in, but he’s been awesome.”

At 41 years old and just two years removed from a torn Achilles, there are plenty of questions about what Rodgers has left in the tank at this stage of his career. Smith doesn’t have any concerns, though, and is excited to have a quarterback with Rodgers’ resume in the room ahead of the 2025 season.

The relationship between the two will be key this season as they have to work together and be on the same page to get the most out of the offense. Fortunately for the Steelers, they’ve been communicating all offseason and then dove into the playbook last Saturday after Rodgers officially signed his contract.

Rodgers stated Tuesday that he has a lot of respect for Smith as a coach and a play caller, which dates back to his time coming up in the NFL in the Shanahan coaching tree, which is something Rodgers has a great deal of familiarity and comfort in.

For Smith, being on the same page with his quarterback will be key this season, especially after there were rocky moments last season down the stretch. Reports surfaced that he and Russell Wilson clashed and Smith wouldn’t allow Wilson to audible at the line of scrimmage, creating a major talking point late in the year and early in the offseason.

That shouldn’t be the case with Rodgers, whom Smith called one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, which is accurate. That previous relationship and mutual admiration and respect will go a long way for the pair in 2025. They’re in the honeymoon phase right now, but the vibes are good. Hopefully that translates to the season.