Arthur Smith Likes Aaron Rodgers A ‘Great Deal,’ Says Dulac

So far, so good between Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The coordinator-quarterback relationship is critical to an offense’s success and the relationship between Smith and Rodgers seems to be getting off to the right start.

“Arthur Smith’s a bright guy. He knows what he’s dealing with, and he has told me that he likes Aaron Rodgers a great deal,” Gerry Dulac said on local station 102.5 DVE Tuesday morning.

It’s a relationship that seems closer to Justin Fields and Smith than Russell Wilson and Smith last year, the latter reportedly struggling to function on the same page. Ostensibly, it’s a key reason why Wilson didn’t return despite expressing a desire to re-sign with the Steelers and Pittsburgh’s need after Fields departed for the New York Jets.

But Rodgers brings a far different resume than Fields. A four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, some questioned how two strong personalities and established people in Rodgers and Smith would work. Finding the balance between giving Rodgers freedom he’s earned versus playing within the structure of Smith’s scheme. All reports indicate that won’t be a major sticking point.

Speaking to the media during mandatory minicamp, Smith said healthy communication before and after Rodgers’ signing has been key to getting on the same page.

“But the way you built things, and the way I kind of mapped it out,” he told reporters earlier this month. “And that’s what I showed him when he got here a couple days ago. We’ve constructed to move forward with him. The way we wanted to evolve, anyway, really fit his skill set. So we’re excited. I’m really excited to get going on the season.”

Vibes are good but they normally are this time of year. Hope spring eternals in the offseason and the true test will come during the season, especially when the Steelers face adversity.

“I think that’s gonna be one of the, probably the most interesting dynamic, that exists, that goes on with Aaron Rodgers,” Dulac told the show.

A great season could mean plenty for both men. If Rodgers defies the odds, it’s possible he returns on another one-year deal in 2026. Smith could receive more head coaching interest after interviewing for two jobs in 2025 despite Pittsburgh’s collapse to end the season. But an ugly season will have consequences, too. Rodgers will head for retirement and Smith will enter the final year of his contract with the Steelers with plenty to prove in order to stick around.