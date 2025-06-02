‘Are The Steelers Becoming The Browns?’: Analyst Lays Into Pittsburgh’s QB Issues

If the failures of the Cleveland Browns over the past few decades could be boiled down into just one thing, it would be their inability to find a good quarterback. From Tim Couch to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and everyone in between, they have suffered as much as any franchise in professional sports. In the post Ben Roethlisberger era, one analyst thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly turning into their division rival.

“Are the Steelers becoming the Browns in Pittsburgh though?” Cohen asked via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “Everything I just said could have been applied to the Cleveland Browns for years. And even if you don’t like their plan right now, at least they’re rolling the dice on a couple of guys. That could be something for them. And they have an extra pick next year.”

The Steelers are entering year four of throwing QBs at the wall to see what sticks. They are still a ways off before they approach the futility that is the Browns’ QB history. But they already have a nice list of their own with Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. More than likely they will be able to add Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins to that list for the 2025 season. Their Week 1 starting QB has changed every year since Roethlisberger retired.

It’s not for a lack of trying. They have signed multiple former first-round picks, drafted one of their own, and now look to target yet another potential Hall of Famer after the last one failed. The closest they got to success was three games of Rudolph in 2023 and a small spurt of Wilson in 2024.

With their current setup, they look destined for another overhaul for the 2026 season. Rodgers or Cousins might steady the ship briefly, but neither offers a long-term solution. Rudolph is under contract for two years, but does anybody really believe in him bucking the trend and being the Week 1 starter for two years in a row? Will Howard is interesting, but he’s a sixth-round pick. And when will he even get an opportunity?

The Browns on the other hand just drafted both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel while signing Pickett. That might end up being a few more comical additions to their long list of failed QBs over the years, but at least they are working multiple different younger options that could potentially pay off for the future.

Pittsburgh is in a precarious situation with limited hope for the future and no great option for the current season.

They went all-in on stockpiling draft selections for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Browns and other teams are right there with them. The Steelers’ history of avoiding losing seasons will put them behind the eight ball for drafting a franchise QB.

We have all seen the infamous Browns QB jersey. Here’s an outdated version of it from Hayden Grove on X.

The most legit Browns QB jersey out there. #Browns pic.twitter.com/aB7z8fYzYR — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 25, 2018

The Steelers haven’t hit Browns-level dysfunction yet — not even close. But their recent QB shuffle feels all too familiar. If they’re not careful, a black-and-gold recreation of the infamous Browns QB jersey could start popping up on social media before too long.