Are Steelers Serious About Trade For Playmaker Amid Report Of ‘Lowball’ Offers?

Are the Steelers serious about making a trade for a playmaker after reports of “lowballing” teams?

According to a recent report, the Steelers are calling teams about playmakers, but they are offering lowball compensation in trade proposals. Is this just a sign of the time of the year, or are they not really serious about the need to add a significant piece to the offense? If they are calling the Falcons about Kyle Pitts and offering a fifth-round pick (a random example), that’s not serious.

But we’re also talking about early June at this point, which isn’t the hot time for action. Almost every team is off for a long break before training camp starts, so not much will be going on. If the Steelers are serious about making a trade for a playmaker, those calls will ramp up in July.

The Steelers often do make a trade, though not necessarily for a playmaker, during training camp, bear in mind. Organizationally, they tend to prefer to get a look at what they have first, and then make a move. Even if they suspect there is a need, they often wait until they know for sure.

Perhaps that’s why the Steelers’ last attempt to trade for a major playmaker last year dragged on for so long. I’m talking about Brandon Aiyuk, of course, for whom they were on the verge of trading. But perhaps that in itself should be a lesson to the team.

If the Steelers are serious about making a trade for a playmaker, they might not want to wait too long. Aiyuk burned them last year, and they had to make do with what they had on the shelves. They eventually ran to the store and bought a dented Mike Williams for a markup, which didn’t go very well.

Pittsburgh has guys who can make plays, of course, starting with DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. They have high hopes for rookie RB Kaleb Johnson, and we can’t forget about Jaylen Warren. But if the Steelers believe they are a playmaker away from contending, they may want to stop lowballing on their trade proposals.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.