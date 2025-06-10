‘Appreciate The Way He Treated Me:’ Tomlin ‘Big Reason’ Why Rodgers Signed With Pittsburgh

If Aaron Rodgers was going to play a 21st NFL season, it had to be the right fit. In the end, he found that with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. What was once mutual respect from afar turned into a working relationship as the NFL’s longest-tenured quarterback and longest-tenured head coach now share the same sideline.

“We’ve had some great conversations, and I just appreciated the way that he treated me throughout the process,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday during his first press conference following the first day of minicamp, via the team’s YouTube channel.

Pittsburgh proved willing to wait three months for Rodgers to mull over his future, citing personal issues as a reason for his delay. Unusual circumstances put the Steelers without clarity at quarterback through free agency, the draft, and even two weeks of OTA practices. But Tomlin was the driver behind the team’s pursuit for Rodgers and the team felt confident throughout the whole process that Rodgers would end up in Pittsburgh. Conversations between Tomlin and Rodgers, including a recent one, cemented that idea.

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers said. “I’ve gone against him over the years. The way that the conversations went between him and I. Between whatever it was in March or April. And the last Sunday when I called him was some of the coolest conversations I’ve had in the game. Definitely with a head coach. So he’s a big reason I’m here. I believe in him and excited to play for him.”

Though the two were in difference conferences for the majority of their careers, they’ve gone up against each other enough to have a history. That includes Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers beating Tomlin’s Steelers in the 2010 Super Bowl, a game where Rodgers carved up an excellent Pittsburgh secondary. More recently, the two shared a viral moment in 2020 and last year, the New York Jets and Steelers battled in a primetime game where Pittsburgh came out on top. Tomlin and Rodgers shared a hug afterwards.

For as much criticism as Tomlin receives, some of which is justified, he’s always been able to draw talent as the coach players want to play for most. That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh has always signed the top free agent talent. Money and roster fit will forever factor into the equation. But when players who do sign explain why, Tomlin is the catalyst.

That trend continues with Rodgers as the pair hopes to end their playoff droughts together, Tomlin without a postseason win since 2016, Rodgers without one since 2021.