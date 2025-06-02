Analyst Wants ‘Average-Ass Bum’ Aaron Rodgers To ‘Shut Up’ After Latest Appearance

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the biggest stories for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. While Rodgers isn’t a member of the team yet, there has been widespread speculation that he’ll eventually sign with the Steelers. A few months ago, Rodgers explained that he’s waiting because he needs to focus on some personal issues. That feels understandable for most people. However, that hasn’t stopped Rodgers from making a few public appearances. Those moments have left analyst Dan Hanzus frustrated.

“Stop playing footsie and working under the impression that we all cannot wait to find out how this ends,” Hanzus said recently on his Heed the Call podcast. “We all know how this is going to end, you average-ass bum. You are not allowed to do this anymore.

“You can’t play two years as a 39- and 40-year-old quarterback, blow your Achilles on the fourth play of the first year, and then play absolutely average to at times good in the second year, but act like you’re MVP Aaron Rodgers and play this game. Just shut up. If you’re playing for the Steelers, don’t tell some 11-year-old girl like, ‘Well, I don’t know about that, but there might be a team.’ Shut up. Go play football or go away.”

The comments Hanzus is referring to came when Rodgers hinted that he could play for a team that faces the Chicago Bears this season. Pittsburgh plays the Bears in Week 12, so that felt like Rodgers acting coy about joining the Steelers.

Rodgers hasn’t confirmed or denied that he’ll sign with the Steelers. However, at this point, that feels inevitable. While Rodgers didn’t rule out retirement, it sounds like he still wants to play. Therefore, it’s easy to see why Hanzus would be fed up. Some Steelers fans probably agree with him, too.

Rodgers is a controversial figure. He’s not afraid to speak his mind or call out people who criticize him. While that might’ve been tolerable when he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, those days are behind him. Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets was a disaster. At 41 years old, he is not the same player that he once was.

Like Hanzus says, that might make it more difficult to tolerate Rodgers’ eccentricities. However, the Steelers don’t have many better options beyond Rodgers. He likely gives them their best chance at competing for a Super Bowl this season, however slim those odds are.

It’s fair to be upset with Rodgers’ comments. He’s spent months not making a decision, and making cryptic comments about his future doesn’t help dispel rumors.

However, the speculation was likely going to continue whether he said anything or not. Questions were raised before Rodgers said anything about why he’s waiting. It might still be frustrating, but hopefully, an ending will come soon.