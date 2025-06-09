Analyst ‘Shocked’ CB Donte Kent Didn’t Generate More Buzz Ahead Of Draft: ‘Underrated Player’

Central Michigan CB Donte Kent wasn’t on my radar in the slightest when the Pittsburgh Steelers made him their final seventh-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. But he may end up being another late-round gem for the Steelers when it’s all said and done. Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt was surprised he didn’t get talked about more in the pre-draft process.

“Donte Kent was an underrated player,” Hunt said via Ross Tucker’s YouTube channel. “I was shocked that not a lot of people were talking about him out of Central Michigan. Very good selection.”

Kent spent five seasons at Central Michigan and had over 50 combined tackles in each of his final four seasons there. He also had 45 passes defensed over that same span. He isn’t a ball hawk with just two college interceptions, but he still showed off plus ball skills and a knack for breaking up passes.

His experience on special teams is another positive, though the Steelers aren’t likely to make use of his punt return skills with a preference to give that job to offensive players. He should have a chance in training camp to prove his worth as a gunner on the punt-coverage unit.

Kent primarily played in the slot in his final two seasons at Central Michigan. His physical play style is well suited there. Beanie Bishop Jr. is the incumbent slot corner as an undrafted free agent last year. He was better than expected in Year 1, but it’s not a lock for him to retain the starting role.

Ross Tucker chimed in on Kent as well, a product of central Pennsylvania where Tucker grew up.

“Donte Kent is from Harrisburg. I saw he and his brother Ronald Kent play in High School,” Tucker said. “Those kids can fly. They both went to Central Michigan, so I’m excited about Donte.”

Kent didn’t receive an NFL Combine invite, but he did drills at his Pro Day and ran an impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash. At 5102, 187 pounds, he also posted a 38 1/2-inch vertical and posted 14 reps on the bench press.

He has a battle ahead of him to make the 53-man roster, but it sounds like he has a better chance than some may think.

Check out our full scouting report on Kent.