Analyst Sees Zach Frazier ‘Becoming One Of The Best’ Centers In The NFL

He might not be considered the best center in the NFL right now, but the future sure does look bright for Pittsburgh Steelers second-year center Zach Frazier.

So bright, in fact, that one analyst thinks that the West Virginia product could become the best center in the NFL in the future.

On the latest episode of the “Check The Mic” podcast from The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson, Frazier earned quite a bit of praise from the pair. Monson called him the future best center in the NFL, while Palazzolo added that without a doubt Frazier will be in that conversation soon, especially coming off a strong rookie season that saw him start much of the season.

“If I’m going for the future, Zach Frazier from Pittsburgh last season was really, really good as a rookie,” Monson said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And that’s not just the Steelers’ tradition of once they start a center, a rookie center, that guy’s immediately anointed as the next Hall of Famer. He was really good.

“So I could imagine Zach Frazier becoming one of the best. I don’t know if I can see him overhauling Creed Humphrey, but certainly putting himself in the conversation in a year or two.”

Since stepping into the starting role to open the season after veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig was lost for the year with a shoulder injury, Frazier took the opportunity and ran with it. He was eventually going to start after the Steelers drafted him in the second round, but Herbig’s injury sped up the process and led to quite the return for the Steelers.

Though there were some snapping issues early between Frazier and quarterback Justin Fields, and there was an adjustment period from a communication aspect, Frazier played quite well throughout the season. In his rookie season, Frazier played 975 snaps and graded out at a 76.8 overall, which was sixth-best in football at center in 2024.

Now, entering Year 2, Frazier has the experience as the communicator for the Steelers’ offensive line, which remains young entering the 2025 season. He’s not much of a vocal guy, but Frazier’s leadership was praised by offensive line coach Pat Meyer earlier in the week, who is expecting big things of his second-year pivot.

If he can take that next step from how he looked as a rookie and make the expected Year 2 jump in the NFL, Frazier could — and should — find himself in the All-Pro conversation at the center position, right with names like Humphrey and Tyler Linderbaum in Baltimore.