Analyst Not Surprised By Rodgers’ Retirement Plan: ‘Steelers Are Only Team That Wanted Him’

The announcement from new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that the 2025 season is likely his final one in the NFL wasn’t all that much of a surprise considering he signed just a one-year deal and turns 42 in December.

It was curious that Rodgers announced his intentions ahead of the season, putting into question for some his commitment level and how willing he’ll be to push his body to the extreme to try and compete for a Super Bowl title.

He still seems quite capable of playing good football, which is why you can’t fully take Rodgers at his word that he is likely to retire. For former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker, Rodgers’ announcement Tuesday came as no surprise.

“I think he’s getting to the point. Let’s be honest, the Steelers are the only team that wanted him,” Tucker said of Rodgers on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “You know, he better do this before he can’t find a place. He’s got no place else to go.

“So, not surprised by this. That always subject to change, if he has a terrific year. We’ll have to see how it goes.”

Throughout the offseason there was plenty of debate regarding what Rodgers was going to do, whether that was sign with the Steelers, continue to wait for another opportunity elsewhere, like Minnesota, or retire.

The Vikings were never a realistic landing spot for Rodgers, and he still wanted to play at least one more season to give back to the game of football that has given him so much. So, Pittsburgh it was, leading to him signing a one-year deal on June 5.

As Tucker pointed out, it was the only place that wanted him, as the Steelers were willing to wait for Rodgers to work through some things in his personal life before making a commitment.

Rodgers has spoken highly of how head coach Mike Tomlin and the organization treated him during that time, leading to the four-time NFL MVP being comfortable signing with the Steelers for the 2025 season. But while the Steelers were willing to wait on Rodgers and ultimately were rewarded for it, they have made it quite clear with other moves this offseason that it’s just a one-year thing at quarterback again.

The Steelers have a war chest of draft capital to work with for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. It is projected to be a great class at the quarterback position, giving the Steelers an opportunity to be trade up to land their potential franchise quarterback.

GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl don’t seem too keen on rolling with another one-year stopgap at quarterback in 2026, either, and there’s no real future with Rodgers due to his age, so it all makes sense.

Hopefully Rodgers is able to go out the way he wants with the Steelers, playing good football and competing for a Super Bowl much like his former mentor Brett Favre did with the Minnesota Vikings at the end of his Hall of Fame career.