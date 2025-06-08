Acho: Steelers Are ‘Super Bowl Spoilers’, Not Contenders

Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans feel excitement, or at least some sort of relief with the news that Aaron Rodgers is officially joining the team for the 2025 season. However, it remains to be seen just how much their ceiling raises with Rodgers leading the offense. Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho doesn’t think it raises much at all, and believes the Steelers are more likely to be playing spoiler as the season comes to an end.

“I think they’re Super Bowl spoilers,” Acho said on FS1’s The Facility on Friday. “What I mean by that is they play the Baltimore Ravens last game of the season, that’s a game the Steelers could end up winning, and you move the Baltimore Ravens from a one seed to a four seed… The Detroit Lions, they’re contenders, I think that’s a game the Steelers could win… I think the Steelers are more likely going to spoil teams’ Super Bowl seasons, than be a Super Bowl team themselves.”

It’s an interesting point from Acho. To be fair, not many are making the argument that Pittsburgh is a sure-fire threat to make an appearance in the big game this year. However, Acho’s argument goes against itself, in a way.

Last year, the Steelers clearly weren’t playing at the same level as the Baltimore Ravens. They lost a relatively close game in Baltimore towards the end of the regular season, and were flat-out dominated again in their playoff loss.

It’s an assessment that runs counter to what veteran WR Robert Woods believes. With Aaron Rodgers officially coming onboard, Woods thinks Pittsburgh can compete for the franchise’s seventh Lombardi.

However, if this Steelers team is good enough to beat teams like the Ravens and Detroit Lions towards the end of the season, in the middle of a brutal slate of games, one would think they’re better than a simple ‘spoiler’. Again, they might not be a Super Bowl-worthy team, but winning games like that is definitely a step up from the way the 2024 season came to a close, a year in which they still made the playoffs.

With Rodgers now in the building, that seems to be Pittsburgh’s main goal for 2025. They started strong in 2024. After Russell Wilson won six of his first seven games as the starter, the Steelers held a 10-3 record and had a lead on the division. While there were plenty of issues around the roster as a whole as that season came to an end, they hope Rodgers can avoid a similar downfall.

That may be possible. Rodgers isn’t what he used to be, but he played his best football during the back-half of the 2024 season, a year in which he played all 17 games. The Steelers are also rep