Aaron Rodgers Wants To Be A ‘Leader’, Excited To Make Pittsburgh ‘Home’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have heard a lot of things about Aaron Rodgers over the course of the offseason. Now, they finally get a chance to hear from the man himself. Rodgers’ first practice came on Tuesday as mandatory minicamp opened up for the Steelers.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Rodgers talked about wanting to be a leader and growing comfortable in Pittsburgh.

“I think I just want to be a servant leader here,” Rodgers said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “And just pass on the knowledge that I have in 20 years, the experience, and just trying to fit in with the guys, and get to know them, let them get to know me, and just enjoy the process. Everything’s new, it’s like the first day of school. But I’ll get the feel of it. And I’m excited about making this home.”

As someone heading into the 21st season of his NFL career, there are obviously a lot of things Aaron Rodgers can teach some of the younger players on the roster. At the quarterback position alone, he has an opportunity to do so with Will Howard. Some have even speculated that Howard could take the reins from Rodgers after the 2025 season, depending on how things go, although that’s a tall ask of a sixth-round pick. At the very least, we know Rodgers is willing to help younger guys out. There’s been a lot said about him, but he did help mentor Jordan Love. Love still credits Rodgers for his development to this day.

Quarterback isn’t the only position that could use some leadership, either. Aside from DK Metcalf, most of the players Rodgers will be working with on the offense have some growing to do. Currently, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are two players the Steelers are counting on to take a step forward this year. In the backfield, third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson is in line for a large workload. Even on the offensive line, Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu are all young as well.

Aaron Rodgers plays quarterback, so he’s not going to be as good of a mentor for those players as someone who actually plays their position. However, he’s one of the better players the sport has ever seen. He also has two decades’ worth of knowledge about the offensive side of the ball. If he can be a good leader as he hopes to be, he’s still got a few things he can help some younger players with.

Of course, everyone is optimistic about the season in June. The pads haven’t come on yet. New players are meeting their new teammates. And months-long waits on players like Rodgers are now over. It’s easy to be encouraged now, but Rodgers needs to translate that onto the field throughout the season, one that will see him turn 42 years old in the process.

It’s still encouraging to hear, though. Throughout the offseason, Steelers fans have heard that Aaron Rodgers might retire, sign with another team, or that he just doesn’t want to join the Steelers that badly. It’s good to hear reassurance from him that he feels like he’s in the right spot.