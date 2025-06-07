Aaron Rodgers To Wear No. 8 Jersey For Steelers

New team, same jersey number for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Officially announced by the team, Rodgers will wear No. 8, carrying over the same digits he wore the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

It’s an expected choice. Though Rodgers wore No. 12 during his Green Bay Packers’ tenure, the odds of him doing the same in Pittsburgh were slim. That number is unofficially retired by the Steelers in honor of QB Terry Bradshaw, who led the team to four Super Bowls during the 1970s dynasty. Given Bradshaw’s recent negative comments towards Rodgers, the number wasn’t going to be reissued.

Rodgers will take the jersey number previously worn by punter Corliss Waitman. Waitman wore No. 8 in 2024, signed to the roster after starting punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener. Details are unknown but it’s customary for the player acquiring the jersey number to give the previous player something in return be it money, a gift, or charity contribution.

The last quarterback to wear No. 8 was 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who donned the number for the 2022 and 2023 seasons before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tommy Maddox also wore No. 8 during the early 2000s. Other Steelers to wear the number includes K Josh Scobee and EDGE Melvin Ingram, two players with short stays as Steelers.

The No. 8 is also the jersey Rodgers wore in college at California before becoming the Green Bay Packers first-round pick in 2005. He wore No. 12 at Pleasant Valley High School in California.

After months of speculation, Rogers’ pending signing was announced on Thursday, June 5 by national and local media outlets. The team announced the one-year agreement later that night. He will serve as the team’s starting quarterback in 2025 with Mason Rudolph acting as his backup. Rookie Will Howard will likely serve as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback.