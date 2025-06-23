Aaron Rodgers To Appear On Pat McAfee Show Tuesday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, his first sit down with the show he frequents most often since signing with the team earlier this month. McAfee made the announcement in the closing minutes of his show Monday.

“Tomorrow, on the program, it’ll be a Tuesday. And Aaron Rodgers will be here,” McAfee said.

A time for the interview wasn’t announced.

During the regular season, Rodgers is a regular Tuesday guest on McAfee’s show. While not confirmed to continue in 2025, that remains the expectation. Tuesday is generally the Steelers’ off day and Mike Tomlin has openly discussed a policy of not preventing players from media appearances.

Rodgers last appeared on the show on April 17, the only offseason interview he conducted before he signed to focus strictly on football and his future. At the time, he confirmed his interest and visit to the Steelers but remained uncertain about his future, citing a need to focus on his personal life before thinking about his NFL career. He agreed to sign a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on June 5, flying into the city two days later to officially ink the deal.

Rodgers participated in the Steelers’ three-day mandatory minicamp and gave a 15-minute press conference following his first practice. According to media reports and comments from his now-teammates, Rodgers has been a positive influence.

“Can’t wait to catch up,” McAfee said. “A lot has happened since the last time we talked to him.”

Other media appearances Rodgers has made this year has been the Joe Rogan podcast and multiple tour stops with rapper and friend Michael Seander, who goes by the artist name “mike.”

We’ll write about any and all notable comments Rodgers makes during his meeting with McAfee. His comments usually receive plenty of attention from the national media, who will certainly weigh in on whatever Rodgers has to say about his new chapter with the Steelers.