Aaron Rodgers Says DK Metcalf Is ‘Big Reason’ Why He Joined Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name that the Pittsburgh Steelers added this offseason, but DK Metcalf might be even more exciting. While Rodgers is nearing the end of his career, Metcalf is still in his prime. He’s one of the most physically gifted wide receivers who has ever played in the league. Rodgers made it clear that getting to play with Metcalf is one of the reasons why he signed with the Steelers.

“DK is a lead-by-example guy,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is. At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all.

“He’s like, ‘I work out at six a.m. every day.’ I’m like, okay, this guy has discipline, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about eight o’clock because I’m gonna have to drive from Malibu to UCLA?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He’s a solid, solid dude, and he leads by example.”

The Steelers traded a second-round pick for Metcalf before free agency officially started, which seemed slightly surprising at the time. Their quarterback position wasn’t solidified at all, so it seemed odd to sacrifice draft capital for a massive weapon like Metcalf.

However, Metcalf’s presence in Pittsburgh helped lure Rodgers to the Steelers. Without him, they might’ve been even worse off under center.

Not long after the rumors of Rodgers joining the Steelers started to pop up, he and Metcalf were seen working out together at UCLA. That was a big hint that Rodgers was seriously considering coming to Pittsburgh.

While Rodgers isn’t the same player that he used to be, he’s still a great passer. He and Metcalf should be able to form a dynamic duo with the Steelers. They have plenty of time to develop chemistry, and it sounds like they started off on the right foot. The two of them have a chance to inject life into the Steelers’ offense, something they’ve desperately needed for years now.