Aaron Rodgers Says His Achilles Feels ‘Better’ Heading Into 2025 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, which is a statement most Steelers fans would be excited by if it were true anytime during the past couple of decades. In 2025, though, it causes some to worry. He’s now 41 years old and will turn 42 late in the regular season. That, combined with the fact that Rodgers injured his Achilles nearly two years ago, causes some to wonder how well he’ll last over the course of a full season. Speaking to the media after a minicamp practice on Tuesday, Rodgers said his Achilles is feeling good.

“I mean, I’m 41, so my body feels different than it did at 25,” Rodgers said. “I feel better. I felt good last year. I worked really hard. It was a tough couple of years, getting hurt and then rehabbing for a year to get back. But I feel good.”

That Achilles injury was shocking, and it changed the way many viewed Rodgers. He was doubted by many heading into the 2024 season, given his age and that injury.

To start the year, it looked like those doubters might be right. After winning two of their first three games, the Jets went on a major slide. That included a blowout loss in Pittsburgh towards the middle of the year, in which Rodgers threw two interceptions to Beanie Bishop Jr. The Jets ended up being well out of playoff contention by the time the second half of the season rolled around.

While those games over the second half of the season didn’t mean anything, Rodgers did look much better. Over the last six weeks of the season, Rodgers threw for over 250 yards four times. He also tossed 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions during that time. Those numbers aren’t elite, but they show that as Rodgers got more comfortable on that Achilles, his overall play started to improve.

If he feels more comfortable, that’s great news for the Steelers. For what it’s worth, the Steelers themselves seem pleased with the shape he’s in as he joins the team.

Despite taking most of the offseason to decide on his future and deal with personal matters in his own life, he’s remaining in shape. Now, he’ll have two more days of mandatory minicamp, as well as the rest of the offseason to continue to get in shape and work with his new teammates. As he says himself, he is 41, and his body is no longer the same as it used to be. Although he wasn’t the healthiest he’s ever been last year, he did manage to play a full 17-game schedule. Now, with Rodgers another offseason removed from the Achilles injury, the Steelers will be hoping for the same in 2025.