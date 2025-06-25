Aaron Rodgers Promises To Go Away In Retirement: ‘You Won’t See Me’

After 21 years in the NFL spotlight, Aaron Rodgers plans to enjoy a private life in retirement. After sharing that 2025 is likely to be his final season in the league, once Rodgers hangs up his cleats, he doesn’t plan to be a visible face to the public or the media.

“I don’t want the attention,” Rodgers said during his Tuesday interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “I know that’s a narrative out there. When this is all done, it’s Keyser Söze. You won’t see me. I won’t be in the public. I don’t want to live a public life.”

Those comments led into his diatribe against the media for invading his personal life that included taking photos of him on the beach and attempting to uncover who his new wife is.

Large parts of the 2025 offseason showed Rodgers’ desire to remain private. Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, he made only one media appearance to address his future, joining McAfee’s show in April to, in his words, dispel narratives created by the media over the reasons for his delay. In recent weeks, Rodgers has been more active. He appeared on McAfee’s show yesterday, recently guested on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and has toured with friend and rapper mike (formerly known as Mike Stud) that ended in a handful of Q&As.

Aaron Rodgers has never been shy with the media and in moments, looked for the camera. He has and is expected to continue making weekly appearances on McAfee’s show. He brought in cameras to film a three-episode Netflix series entitled Enigma. And there was at least speculation over the possibility of him getting involved in politics ahead of the 2024 election, though that never came to pass.

But Rodgers was adamant nothing like that will happen once his playing days are over.

Is he being truthful? Only time well tell. It’s possible Rodgers is being sincere and prefers to stay out of the spotlight. But it’s easier said than done for somebody in the limelight as long as Rodgers has been and someone who has never hesitated to share what’s on his mind over a diverse set of issues. In retirement, he’ll likely have media interest and could change his mind. Hosting a podcast would be on-brand for him and would generate plenty of attention.

Still, to hear Rodgers tell it now, enjoy his 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once it’s over, he’s riding off into the sunset for good.