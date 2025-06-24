Aaron Rodgers On Private Life: “Stop Making Shit Up”

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy with the intrusions into his private life. Throughout his free agency process, Rodgers was spotted by paparazzi on a beach and there was a lot of speculation over him being married after being seen in public with a wedding ring. Rodgers eventually confirmed he was married during his first interview with the media during Steelers minicamp, and appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers emphasized that he wants his private life to “stay private.”

“I told you, when this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me. And I know that I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, so my private life is staying private and any other ridiculous story that’s out there about my family that I don’t talk to, you know, they wouldn’t know any information about me. Like, leave them alone,” he said. “You want to keep stalking me on the beach and getting photos of me and [his dog] Apollo go for it. I don’t give a shit but stop making shit up. And my private life is my private life and it’s gonna stay that way.”

Rodgers has had multiple public relationships in the past, but those days seem to be behind him as he wants his privacy at this point in his life. With endless speculation and rumors now about his married life and his personal life in general, Rodgers wants to set the record straight. It’s unclear what in particular Rodgers is referencing being “made up,” but over the last few months, he’s been in the spotlight and his personal life has certainly garnered plenty of attention.

Rodgers also mentioned posts of a house he was rumored to have bought in Pittsburgh, and during his free agency saga, there were plenty of rumors of Rodgers potentially buying a house in the area and supposed sightings of him around town. He’s made it clear that it’s not something he’s a fan of and that keeping his private life that is a priority for him.

With Rodgers saying that he believes 2025 will be his last year in the NFL, the focus on what he does off the field should subside when he’s no longer in the public eye as frequently as he is now. While Rodgers certainly is no stranger to getting attention, some of which he brings on himself, his issue with the speculation and rumors surrounding his private life is fair and something he felt the need to address in a public way.