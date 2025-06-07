Aaron Rodgers Officially Signs With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers already officially announced that they agreed to terms with four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers on Thursday evening, but it was still pending a physical. As of last night, he hadn’t arrived in Pittsburgh for his physical and subsequent contract signing. He arrived this morning, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac on X. Just a few hours later he is now officially under contract, per Adam Schefter on X.

The deal is for one year, $13.65 million with $10 million guaranteed and a max value of $19.5 million. There are $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives.

ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance… pic.twitter.com/a9DygTvufb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2025

The Steelers shared a photo of the signing on X.

Here’s a shot of him arriving at the facility, via WTAE’s Ashley Liotus. GM Omar Khan met him at the front door and welcomed him.

Officially walked through the doors at 8:19am. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/4vvM6WuMnD — Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) June 7, 2025

According to Tom Pelissero, Rodgers intends on showing up for minicamp this upcoming week to finish out the last of the spring practices.

Not that there was much doubt once the Steelers announced it on Thursday, but you never know what can come up on a physical with a 41-year-old player who is just two years removed from an Achilles injury. He also suffered a number of minor injuries last season with the New York Jets.

Like Russell Wilson, he had a minor calf strain last season. He didn’t miss any time because of it, but we learned that soft tissue injuries can linger and reaggravate rather easily. He also told the media he was dealing with some knee swelling after their Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. He sat out of practice, but didn’t miss any games.

According to Jeremy Fowler the Steelers are “pumped” about Rodgers’ physical condition despite being away from the team for most of the offseason. He has been training in California and is in “excellent shape”.

The next step will be mandatory minicamp this upcoming week for three days of practice before the team breaks until training camp in late July. Rodgers can meet all of his new teammates and lay the foundation for how things will work on offense alongside OC Arthur Smith. We will see if he ends up getting together with teammates during the down time to get extra work in.