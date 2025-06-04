Aaron Rodgers’ Noncommitment To Steelers Could Be Tied To Fan Resentment, Ross Tucker Says: ‘Nobody Wants Him’

Steelers fans are not welcoming Aaron Rodgers, it seems, and Ross Tucker suspects that’s one reason that he isn’t here. While it’s just one piece of the puzzle, that puzzle casts a picture of everything Rodgers doesn’t like about football. Never one to embrace the offseason process, by neglecting to sign, he is avoiding all forms of direct negativity.

“I think it does” factor into why Aaron Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Steelers yet, Tucker said about the fan response. At least for those who are vocal on the Internet, there seem few who have any genuine enthusiasm for him. Given that he is a surefire Hall of Famer with remarkable talent and intelligence, that says a lot.

Of course, it also says that he isn’t the same player, either. Sure, if the Steelers were getting the Aaron Rodgers who beat them in the 2010 Super Bowl, the response would be different. But this is an Aaron Rodgers who says he’s okay playing for $10 million, and you get what you pay for.

As with everything Aaron Rodgers, though, this thing has layers, and I’m talking onion, not cake. Rodgers isn’t just thinking about the fact that nobody in Pittsburgh really seems to give a crap about whether or not he plays for the Steelers.

“I think, number one, he doesn’t want to be there for the offseason program. He’s 41 and he doesn’t want to have to go to Pittsburgh for stuff that he thinks is pointless”, Tucker said. He noted that Aaron Rodgers pushed “hard” during the last CBA negotiations to trim down the offseason.

Whereas Richard Sherman was one of the loudest voices against the proposed CBA last week, Aaron Rodgers was one of the biggest objectors last night, per sources. Rodgers wanted even more dramatic changes to the off-season program that included more free time for the players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2020

The Steelers have reportedly had an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers for many weeks now. Unless or until he signs that nothing is mandatory for him. That includes the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp next week, their last on-field work before training camp. And, of course, it’s his lack of commitment—and commitment to winning—that only fuels fans’ distaste.

“There probably is some truth to the consternation regarding the Steelers’ fan base”, Tucker said about Rodgers. “Nobody wants him. Nobody wants him. The way they look at it is, he’s not that good anymore, we’re still not gonna beat the Bills or the Chiefs or the Ravens or [insert team here] in the playoffs. So what’s the point? To maybe win 9 or 10 games again and maybe have a first-round exit again? Steelers fans are losing their patience with that”.

“Losing patience” is, of course, an understatement. The same fans who are critical of Aaron Rodgers are also the ones decrying the Steelers’ “no losing seasons” accolade. When non-losing seasons are accompanied by non-winning postseasons, it’s a hollow victory.

Equally hollow in feeling is the Steelers’ pairing with Rodgers, in the eyes of many fans. I do think Tucker has it down pat. Steelers fans have no compelling reason to think Rodgers can lead them to anything more than they’ve seen in recent years. So if he isn’t even going to bother to show up, he can stay away as far as they’re concerned. Whether that is playing a role in him actually staying away, only he can say, though.