Aaron Rodgers has talked quite a bit since signing with the Steelers, including his motivations, and mentoring rookie Will Howard. Most recently, he said that he made clear to Howard he is willing to mentor him to his heart’s content. To Aditi Kinkhabwala, all of this signifies a man who is very much interested in the his legacy, the game, and his place within it.

“He’s all-in to win and to leave in a great way. And I think the way that he’s talking about Will Howard just tells you that”, she said of Aaron Rodgers on 93.7 The Fan. “The way that he’s talking about mentoring Will Howard, the way that he’s talking about the knowledge he wants to pass on, clearly this is a guy that is thinking significantly about his legacy and the way that his legacy will ultimately be framed”.

Rodgers is unquestionably a historian of the game, citing the Packers and Steelers as cornerstone franchises. He knows what it means to put on the Black and Gold. He also knows what it means to pass on knowledge, as enlightened by his history with Brett Favre. Will Howard might not be the future of the Steelers’ franchise, but he’ll help try to get him there.

“The idea that he’s really taken to mentoring Will Howard and the way that he’s talking about Will Howard’s response to that, clearly Rodgers is thinking about legacy, the end, the way that he is viewed, the way that his career is viewed to some degree”, Kinkhabwala argued. “And that can only bode well for Steelers fans”.

Aaron Rodgers said he expects to retire after this season, his last quarterback room shared with Howard. To that end, he said that he wants to “empty the tank”—in other words, leave it all out on the field. He plans to give everything he has left to the Steelers, on and off the field, then ride off into the sunset. Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers, of course, he had to describe it as going Keyser Söze. Söze is a character portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the 1995 film The Usual Suspects. He vanishes and is never heard from again.

Of course, Rodgers’ recent track record is not sterling, going 5-12 last season with the Jets. The only reason the Steelers had the opportunity to sign him is because New York released him. Pittsburgh believes it can get the best of what’s left of Rodgers, though. And Rodgers believes he can leave the Steelers in the best position within his power by mentoring Will Howard.

It’s easy for everything to appear rosy in June, though. It will be months before we find out what the Aaron Rodgers Experience will be like for the Steelers. I’m sure he will be a good mentor to Howard, but they didn’t bring him in to develop a sixth-round rookie. He is here to win games for the Steelers, as is the first responsibility of every player.