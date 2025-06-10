Aaron Rodgers Gives Steelers ‘Legitimate Chance’ To Make Noise In Playoffs, Bart Scott Believes

At 41 years old and coming off a season in which the New York Jets won just five games with him as the starting quarterback, there are plenty of questions surrounding new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

How much does he have left in the tank? Can he physically withstand another season? Is he the right quarterback for the job in Pittsburgh for one season?

That will all eventually be answered on the field, but former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott believes Rodgers will do one thing very clearly for the Steelers.

“I think they give themselves a legitimate chance to make some noise in the playoffs. Anything can happen in the playoffs, right? If they’re gonna be a Wild Card, they may have to go to Houston or whoever wins the AFC South. I think [Rodgers] can go on a roll. He’s not gonna be rattled. He’s going to give the team a sense of calm,” Scott said Tuesday on Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “This is a team built on defense. This is the foundation of what Pittsburgh Steelers has always been about. But at the time when you need your quarterback to make a throw on time or get you in the right play, remember it’s all about the football acumen that he brings to the table, too.

“All they have to do is keep him upright throwing from the pocket. His arm is still as good as it’s ever been. Maybe his lower body and his short-area quickness is done. But he still can throw the football.”

Even with all of the changes they made on the offensive side of the football, the Steelers seem to be in a better spot now than they were a year ago, particularly at the quarterback position. While Rodgers is 41 years old, he showed with the Jets in the final five games of last season that he still has some good football left in him.

The Steelers are banking on that with Rodgers, for one season at least.

After trading for star receiver DK Metcalf this offseason and selecting running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers have added some key playmakers. Though they wanted Justin Fields back in free agency and reportedly pursued Matthew Stafford early in the offseason, they landed on Rodgers and now hope he can lead them to a win in the playoffs.

That’s something the Steelers haven’t done since 2016. The lack of playoff success in the last decade has been rather frustrating. The Steelers have found ways to remain competitive and get into the playoffs, but once there they’ve largely been blown out.

It’s getting old, and the Steelers are seemingly trying to transition to a new era, turning over a lot of positions while also having an eye toward the future at the quarterback position. But they aren’t going to punt on the 2025 season, and Rodgers at quarterback offers them the opportunity to be competitive and potentially win a playoff game.

Though the Steelers’ goal every season is to win the Super Bowl, getting a win in the Wild Card round would be a great starting point for the franchise, which has gone one-and-done five trips in a row to the playoffs.

Could Rodgers, at 41 years old, be the solution to that problem offensively? History suggests that’s unlikely, but Scott believes Rodgers can still play and deliver winning football for the Steelers. Time will tell, though.