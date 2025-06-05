Aaron Rodgers’ Former Coach Believes QB Will ‘Have Some Learning To Do’ In Steelers’ Offense

Aaron Rodgers is not a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers yet. However, there are a lot of dots to connect between him and the Steelers. It feels like he’ll eventually join their team. There’s some trepidation from Steelers fans on that, though. One of the biggest concerns with Rodgers signing with the Steelers is that he’ll want to take most of the control of the offense from Arthur Smith. Tom Clements, Rodgers’ former coach with the Green Bay Packers, doesn’t believe that will be a big issue, though.

“I think both will have to adapt a little bit, but I think he’s gonna have to adapt more than the Steelers,” Clements said Thursday via 93,7 The Fan. “Arthur Smith has his offense. When you look at teams throughout the league, the plays are pretty much the same, or they’re very similar.

“Terminology may be a lot different, and that would be hard, you have to be able to think in that new language, which may take some time, and you have to get that. If he does sign with the Steelers, he’s gonna be playing with guys he’s never been around before. Both sides will have to give a little bit. But I think it’s gonna build more toward what the Steelers’ offense is right now. He’s gonna have some learning to do.”

Clements had two separate stints with Rodgers. First, he was with the four-time league MVP from 2006 to 2016, serving in multiple roles like quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Then, he came back to the Packers in 2022, Rodgers’ final year in Green Bay, to serve as their quarterbacks coach again.

Clements also coached for the Steelers from 2001 to 2003. While their team is vastly different today than it was then, Pittsburgh’s core values are still mostly the same.

Therefore, Clements has experience with both parties. He’s also as familiar with working with Rodgers as anyone in the NFL. He doesn’t seem to believe that Rodgers will come into Pittsburgh and try to make everyone do things his way.

Realistically, if Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, their offense will probably be better off being a collaboration between him and Smith. While Smith’s offense shouldn’t change drastically, implementing some things that Rodgers likes probably wouldn’t hurt.

Finding that middle ground might be tricky, though. Throughout his career, Rodgers has been most successful operating out of shotgun. Smith’s offense tends to be at its best having the quarterback play under center, with an emphasis on play-action and the run game. There could be some growing pains for Rodgers. However, he’s a seasoned veteran, so things probably wouldn’t be too difficult.

Joining a new team can be difficult for any player, let alone someone like Rodgers, who has spent most of his career with one franchise. He’ll likely have some work to do to learn the Steelers’ offense. However, it seems unlikely that he’ll make everyone change for him.

That feels especially true because OTAs are finished, and he’s yet to make a decision. If he was that intent on changing the Steelers’ offense, he’d probably be with them already. He and Smith are both professionals. They’d probably find a nice balance that makes everyone happy.