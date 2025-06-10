Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Waited To Sign With Steelers

The wait for Aaron Rodgers was not a short one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When free agency opened, there were reports that the Steelers were targeting Rodgers. However, no deal was done. Then, he visited Pittsburgh’s facility, and still, no deal was done. It left a lot of people questioning Rodgers’ commitment to the game. However, he stated publicly that he was dealing with personal issues that required his full attention. After the team’s first minicamp practice, Rodgers explained why now is the right time for him to sign with the Steelers.

“I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life,” Rodgers said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all-in here with the guys. I had great conversations with Mike [Tomlin] throughout the entire process, and Omar [Khan]. But it’s good to get that done and get it behind us.”

Rodgers didn’t specify what his personal issues were. However, it’s good to hear that they’re going in a more positive direction. Playing in the NFL is difficult, and if a player isn’t fully committed, he could hurt the team more than he helps it.

The Steelers probably didn’t love that they had to wait so long for Rodgers. It created a lot of questions. However, throughout the process, it felt like they were understanding of his reasoning. They didn’t set a deadline for him or force him to make a decision before he was ready. Rodgers likely appreciated that.

There were also reports that Steelers players were much more willing to wait for Rodgers once he made it clear that he had a good reason for waiting. Now, he’s committed to the Steelers, joining them for mandatory minicamp.

We’ll see if Rodgers was worth the wait. If Pittsburgh finally wins a playoff game this year, though, then the delay probably won’t hurt as bad. While Rodgers isn’t the same player that he once was, he still has some gas left in the tank. He makes the Steelers better this year. While they might not be Super Bowl contenders, they should have a better chance at being competitive.