Aaron Rodgers’ Contract With Steelers Worth Under $20 Million, Dulac Reports: ‘Money Was NEVER The Issue’

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of QB Aaron Rodgers last night on a one-year contract, with no terms disclosed. As of this writing, there are no official or unofficial numbers. But Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the deal is worth “less than $20 million”.

Money was NEVER the issue in deal with Aaron Rodgers. It was always a one-year offer for less than $20 million. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 6, 2025

Given that Rodgers has previously said he would play for “10 Ms”, or a $10 million contract, it’s not unreasonable to assume the Steelers’ contract is for under $20 million. Regardless of the exact figure, it still represents a deal in comparison to what he traditionally earns.

Of course, Rodgers also is not the player he traditionally had been, or at least he has to prove otherwise, so he wouldn’t get his traditional contract. He only won five games last season with the New York Jets, who were happy to release him. And the fact is every other team pursued other options before him, including the Steelers. They had an offer on the table for Justin Fields, who chose the Jets. Multiple credible sources also continue to maintain they made serious overtures to Matthew Stafford.

On this contract, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are entering a marriage of convenience, and a brief one at that. There’s a more than reasonable chance that this is his last season in the NFL, or, at the very least, his last in Pittsburgh. Unless he wins the Super Bowl, it’s hard to envision this partnership going very far.

The narrative over the past two months has been an interesting one, which was basically: what is wrong with the Steelers? Why would the Steelers sit by idly and wait on Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind on a contract? Well, for a lot of reasons, apparently, not the least of which being economic. Anything under $20 million is a bargain for a starting quarterback, which is what the Jets are paying Fields.

Beyond that, it seems that, after all, the Steelers and Rodgers did have a steady line of communication. And the fact that he signed now, ahead of minicamp, was a product of that communication. The Steelers wanted him here for this part of the offseason, and he “obliged”.

One can only hope now that we can finally talk about football in relation to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Pending a physical, he is now their starting quarterback and will be on the field next week. He will, presumably, throw passes, run plays, and do all that fun stuff. You know, actual football, or football-like events.

All the rest is noise, and we can stop wringing our hands wondering what’s wrong with everybody. The Steelers waited it out and they got Rodgers under contract for a reasonable deal. How reasonable, we shall see. Not just based on the actual number, but how he performs this season—and if he stays healthy.