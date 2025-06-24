Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Plans To Retire After 2025 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers is expecting his 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be the final one of his Hall of Fame career, telling The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday he plans to retire after the year. After a three-month deliberation to sign and play for the Steelers this year, Rodgers confirmed this season is likely to be his last.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers told the show when asked if this would be his final year. “That’s why we did just a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything. This is really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had. I played 20 freakin’ years. It’s been a long run. I’ve enjoyed it.

“What better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL. With Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win.”

Here’s the clip in which Aaron Rodgers acknowledge that this is expected to be his last NFL season: pic.twitter.com/5WrwStGoi2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2025

Selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers began his career backing up Brett Favre before replacing him in 2008 as the team’s starter. Since, he’s won four NFL MVP awards, one Super Bowl, and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once eligible.

Entering his 21st NFL season, Rodgers has thrown for over 62,000 yards with 503 touchdown passes. He has the lowest interception rate and highest QB rating in NFL history. He’ll look to continue those numbers with the Steelers, who signed him to a one-year deal worth up to nearly $20 million, a cheap deal for a veteran starting quarterback.

Rodgers is coming off a difficult season with the New York Jets and most believed he’d play this year as a chance to bounce back from the five-win year.

Aaron Rodgers saying he’ll retire after 2025 isn’t a shock but it’s the first time he’s put a direct timetable on his future. And confirms Pittsburgh will be looking for another starting quarterback come the 2026 season.