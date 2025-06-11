Aaron Rodgers ‘Can’t Stand’ His New Helmet After NFL Banned His Previous Model

While Aaron Rodgers showed up for the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp yesterday, his beloved helmet, sadly, did not, and could not. During the offseason, the NFL added the helmet model he has worn his entire career to the prohibited list. This past week is presumably the first time he has tested out a new model, and he isn’t thrilled.

“I can’t stand the helmet”, Rodgers told reporters yesterday, somewhat unprompted, via the Steelers’ website. He was discussing his practice participation and how listening through his helmet during team drills helped him learn the offense. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standards”.

Aaron Rodgers at Steelers minicamp this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qPUsHEg8Ok — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 10, 2025

Throughout his career, Aaron Rodgers wore the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet, or others in the line. He previously wore the Riddell Revolution Speed Classic, which the NFL prohibited in 2019. He also mentioned at that time that he switched helmets in 2010 following a string of concussions. But each time, he changed to a similar model that the league deemed safer.

At that time, Rodgers handled the banning of his preferred helmet matter-of-factly, but there is a difference. Last time, in 2019, the NFL granted players a one-year grace period, allowing them to wear the helmet as they found a new one. He won’t have that luxury this time, so he has to settle on one in the coming months.

Asked if he was going to find a new helmet that satisfies him, Rodgers said, “Sure hope so”.

In 2024, the NFL already moved the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet to the “not recommended” list, so, presumably, Rodgers wasn’t too shocked when they moved it to the prohibited list one year later. It was one of seven newly-prohibited helmet models, the majority being manufactured by Riddell.

Rodgers’ preferred helmet was the Schutt Air XP Q11, which was listed as “not recommended” last year and is now prohibited. pic.twitter.com/a8pgzig0yx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 10, 2025

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t going to impact much, of course. Aaron Rodgers will have to adjust to a new helmet, but he has already done that multiple times. It may be a greater departure from what he is comfortable with than before, but he has no choice.

He will gradually grow more accustomed to whatever helmet he settles on. And it will protect his head better and otherwise function just as well. But for now, trying to find a new helmet as he learns the Steelers’ offense is just another hurdle for Rodgers.