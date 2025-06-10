Aaron Rodgers Addressed Locker Room, Told Team He’s ‘All In’

After many months with plenty of speculation and questions regarding Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 41-year-old quarterback is “all in” on the 2025 Steelers.

At least, that’s what Rodgers reportedly told the team ahead of the first day of mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. According to second-year center Zach Frazier, Rodgers addressed the team at the start of the team meeting Tuesday.

“Yeah, he [Rodgers] talked today, and like I said earlier, just said he is all in from now on,” Frazier said, according to video via the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X.

Steelers center Zach Frazier said Aaron Rodgers addressed the team this morning and told them he’s all in from here on pic.twitter.com/L0ZSSdScl7 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 10, 2025

Prior to signing a one-year deal with the Steelers late last week, much of the questions surrounding Rodgers this offseason was whether he even wanted to play football at this point, especially as he continued to drag things out and not make a decision regarding 2025 and signing with the Steelers.

But based on the incentive-driven contract that saw him leave a lot of money on the table, Rodgers clearly wants to play football — and wants to close out his career on the right foot, rather than finishing how things went in New York in his final two years.

Now, he’s in Pittsburgh aiming to get back on track under the direction of head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. After signing last week, Rodgers is now all in. He dove into the playbook with Smith immediately after signing, continuing to build on conversations he’s had with the offensive coordinator throughout the offseason.

Rodgers even started to integrate himself into the Steelers’ culture earlier in the week by attending defensive captain Cameron Heyward’s “Irons For Impact” annual golf event that benefits The Heyward House.

His message Tuesday might have been brief, but it was one his teammates needed to hear, especially after so many questions and uncertainty throughout the offseason. Rodgers is all in now, and the Steelers should be better off for it as they have visions of finally winning a postseason game and remaining competitive overall as they continue to retool on the fly.

Having a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber should help them with that, giving them some stability at the position after a few years having gone through five different starters.

He’s all in now, so it’s time to see some of those leadership qualities he’s praised for come to light in Pittsburgh.