90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Sebastian Castro, Dylan Cook, Domenique Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June and next up is the team’s annual training camp, which will get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time as part of a multi-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players this year as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers 2025 training camp are Sebastian Castro, Dylan Cook, and Domenique Davis.

DB Sebastian Castro: One of the Steelers’ few 2025 undrafted free agents signed in April, Castro, an Iowa product, arrives in Pittsburgh with a lot of positional flexibility. In his 2,128 total snaps played in college, Castro logged 1,594 of them as a slot cornerback. 322 others had him at strong safety, with 67 others at free safety. Castro also logged 23 college snaps as an outside cornerback.

For his college career, Castro registered 163 total tackles (113 solo), 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. He had a 78.8 passer rating allowed when targeted in college and 62.2% completion percent against him per Pro Football Focus.

A physical player, Castro seemingly helped his cause this offseason as a Senior Bowl participant. Because of that, it was a little bit surprising that he ultimately went undrafted and that was likely because of his athletic profile not being overly astounding.

Outlook: Castro’s position usage during training camp will be interesting to track, especially because he is slot capable. He figures to see action in the slot at cornerback and at strong safety as well after the team reports to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Castro could help his roster cause this summer by excelling on special teams. Quite honestly, his path to making the 53-man roster might totally depend on if he can be a core special teams player.

At the very least, Castro’s chances of remaining in Pittsburgh this season could come with him landing on the practice squad. He certainly should be an undrafted player from this year’s class to watch closely once training camp gets underway as he a chess-piece type of player.

T Dylan Cook: At this time a year ago, it looked as though Cook might have the best shot at being the Steelers’ top swing tackle for the 2024 regular season. However, after Cook ran second-team left tackle throughout most of training camp and the start of the preseason, a foot injury landed him on the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player to start the regular season.

While Cook was ultimately activated off the Reserve/Injured list in late October, the team waived him soon thereafter and then proceeded to sign him to its practice squad. He finished the 2024 season on the Steelers’ practice squad and the team quickly re-signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January.

Cook, who was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Montana, has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap even though he has been active for a few games.

Outlook: Cook’s future in Pittsburgh isn’t as bright for him this summer as it was a year ago, even with the Steelers’ depth at the tackle position not being ideal right now. In fact, there’s a good chance that Cook will open training camp this summer behind T Calvin Anderson on the team’s depth chart. The fact that he has yet to log an NFL snap is a bit discouraging at this point.

The Steelers are likely to carry either eight or nine offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster this year so Cook will be battling for one of those spots. He does possess a little position flexibility so that, in addition to this year being his third training camp with the team, should give him a fighter’s chance when it comes to him potentially surviving the final roster cutdown.

Assuming Cook is ultimately unable to make the 53-man roster later this summer, he could find himself being asked to remain in Pittsburgh as a member of its practice squad. At the very least, Cook seems to now be completely past the foot injury that essentially wrecked his 2024 season.

DT Domenique Davis: The Steelers signed Davis to Reserve/Future contract in January and that came on the heels of him spending about a month on the team’s practice squad in 2024.

Since entering the NFL in 2020 with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of UNC Pembroke, Davis has also been on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in addition to playing with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022.

Davis has appeared in two NFL games, and both came as a member of the Bengals in 2022. He registered three total tackles in the 38 total defensive snaps he played that season.

Outlook: Positionally, Davis probably best fits as a nose tackle as a member of the Steelers and thus his path to making the 53-man roster this summer will be an extremely tough one based on the team’s current depth chart. He’s more of a fringe backup player entering training camp this year and best suited to serve as a practice squad member in 2025.

Barring a surprising turn of events, Davis, assuming he stays on the roster all summer, will more than likely be battling for a practice squad spot throughout training camp and the preseason. The fact that he was a member of the Steelers’ practice squad in 2024 for a limited amount of time bodes well for him overall when it comes to starting 2025 regular season on that unit.

