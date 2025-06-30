90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Evan Hull, Max Hurleman, D’Shawn Jamison

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June, and next up is the team’s annual training camp, which will get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster, three players at a time. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp are: Evan Hull, Max Hurleman, and D’Shawn Jamison.

RB Evan Hull: The Steelers added Hull to their offseason roster back in January by signing him to a Reserve/Future contract. Hull originally entered the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 as a fifth-round selection out of Northwestern.

As a rookie, Hull played in one game with the Colts, spending most of his time on the team’s practice squad. Hull also saw action in one game in 2024 with the Colts before being placed on their Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury. For his NFL career to date, Hull has played just nine offensive snaps on his way to registering one carry for 1 yard and one reception for 6 yards.

Collegiately, Hull played in 37 games with 23 starts at Northwestern. He had 488 carries in college for 2,417 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also registered 94 receptions for 851 yards and four touchdowns at Northwestern. Hull also returned nine kickoffs for 181 yards in his final season at Northwestern.

Outlook: Hull will obviously have a tough time making the Steelers’ 53-man roster this summer, especially with running backs Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, and Kenneth Gainwell all likely to fill out the depth chart. Hull isn’t much of a fullback prospect, so that’s another strike against him this summer.

Outside of returning some kickoffs in college, Hull doesn’t seem to be a huge special-teams asset ahead of training camp. He’ll need to become one in a hurry if he wants any chance of making the 53-man roster come Week 1.

In reality, Hull will be one of several running backs on the Steelers’ offseason roster who will look to show enough during training camp and the preseason to warrant being signed to the team’s practice squad to open the 2025 regular season.

RB Max Hurleman: The Steelers signed Hurleman as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame after he participated in the team’s annual rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

In 2024, Hurleman mainly played on defense and special teams for Notre Dame. He returned 23 punts for 138 yards last season and recorded 13 total tackles and one fumble recovery. Before transferring to Notre Dame, Hurleman played for Colgate. He logged 194 carries for 814 yards and a touchdown at Colgate in 35 games played, in addition to catching 80 passes for 841.

Outlook: During his rookie minicamp tryout with the Steelers, the team reportedly had Hurleman work at multiple positions. While the team officially lists him as a running back, it doesn’t sound like they will pigeonhole Hurleman into one position this summer. In short, we could see him play on offense, defense, and special teams during training camp and maybe during the preseason as well.

While Hurleman certainly sounds open to playing wherever the Steelers need him, he’ll still have a very tough road to ultimately making the 53-man roster later this summer. He obviously will need to make some big contributions on special teams if he wants to stick around as a practice squad player.

Overall, it will be fun to watch Hurleman compete this summer at Latrobe. At the very least, he stands a good chance to be a practice squad player this year, even though he might ultimately be considered a jack of many positions but master of none. He’ll be an easy player to root for this summer, nonetheless.

CB D’Shawn Jamison: Originally signed in 2023 by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas, Jamison spent nearly all of the 2024 season with the Steelers as a member of their practice squad. The team re-signed Jamison to a Reserve/Future contract in January.

Jamison spent most of his 2023 rookie season on the roster of the Carolina Panthers, on his way to dressing for 15 regular-season games that season. In total, Jamison logged 107 defensive snaps with the Panthers in 2023 and 155 more on special teams. Jamison mostly saw action as an outside cornerback with the Panthers.

In 2023, Jamison registered 10 total tackles and one pass defensed.

Outlook: The fact that Jamison was able to stick on the Steelers’ practice squad for most of the 2024 season is a good sign for him overall. Even so, he was never elevated to the active roster for any games in 2024.

The Steelers considerably added to their cornerback room this offseason, with their latest addition being veteran Jalen Ramsey via a trade. The team also selected CB Donte Kent with their final selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and veterans Darius Slay and Brandin Nichols were both signed in free agency to boot.

Realistically, Jamison doesn’t have much of a chance at making the Steelers’ 53-man roster this summer, especially if the team’s cornerbacks stay healthy. All told, Jamison’s best chance of staying in Pittsburgh once the regular season gets underway might be as a practice squad player once again.

