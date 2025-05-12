Yates: Kaleb Johnson Projected To Have Top-10 Impact Among Non First-Round Rookies

First-round picks get most of the buzz leading up to the draft, but Day 2 players in the second and third rounds are just as capable of making an impact in their rookie seasons. Derrick Harmon should get plenty of playing time and be a big piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ d-line, for example, but third-round RB Kaleb Johnson might have the single biggest impact on the team’s success in his rookie season.

Field Yates ranked the top 10 offensive and defensive rookies outside the first round in order of their potential impact this season. Johnson came in at No. 6 as the lowest-picked player of the top 10.

“Jaylen Warren will of course play a useful role for Pittsburgh, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a well-established affinity for bigger, bruising backs like Johnson,” Yates wrote for ESPN this morning. “It won’t surprise me at all if he leads Pittsburgh in carries this season.”

While Johnson has the body of a big and bruising back like Najee Harris, their play styles are very different. Johnson plays with much more finesse and speed than his predecessor. The Steelers always like to have that big back on the roster, but they have also been lacking big-play speed. Johnson brings the best of both worlds.

As long as he can prove himself to be a viable option on third down with blocking and pass-catching skills developing throughout the summer, Johnson has a very good chance at getting the highest volume of touches in the Steelers’ backfield rotation.

Arthur Smith gushed over Johnson in his press conference following the pick. He referred to him as a “perfect fit” and talked about how explosive he was in college. Smith wasn’t able to fully unleash his preferred wide-zone run scheme last year because the personnel wasn’t ideal for it. Johnson and an improved offensive line should allow for that in 2025.

Najee Harris topped 1,000 yards last season despite a struggling offensive line and an inconsistent passing game that didn’t help open up rushing lanes. Both situations should be improved this season, especially if Aaron Rodgers ultimately signs with the team. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Johnson continue the Steelers’ streak of 1,000-yard rushers in his rookie season.

Harris was able to do it in 2021 with a much worse set of circumstances. Why not Johnson, too?