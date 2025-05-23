With Free Agency Options Slim, There’s Another Way For Steelers To Improve O-Line Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers are thin along the offensive line. An offseason of free agency departures with no significant additions, the team is in a worse spot compared to a season ago. There are already questions about the starting five and their growth, but the Steelers can’t afford any long-term injuries without really feeling the squeeze. Free agency is shallow. It usually is. Talented offensive linemen don’t remain free agents in late May and there’s always a scarcity at the position. Teams aren’t looking to trade or cut them in the summer months. Pittsburgh added Nick Broeker earlier this week but more depth can be had.

Instead, there’s another way for Pittsburgh to bolster depth: the United Football League. One reason spring leagues have been created was to serve as a de facto “feeder” league, a chance for fringe players to play and grow while putting on tape for the league to evaluate. The UFL’s season wraps up with its championship game June 14 with several teams already done for the year.

Who are the top options available? I’ll admit I haven’t combed the All-22 on UFL tape. Leaning on player background and PFF grades, here are a handful of notable names at tackle and interior line.

Offensive Tackles

Yasir Durant – D.C. Defenders

Breaking into the NFL in 2020 out of Missouri, Durant has Sunday experience under his belt. He’s appeared in 19 games with two starts, though he hasn’t seen an NFL snap since the 2022 season. Versatile, he’s played guard and both tackle spots throughout his career. The Defenders stuck him to the blindside this season and he’s had a great season.

Among the 23 qualifying UFL offensive tackles, Durant has PFF’s No. 1 overall offensive grade. He’s easily the best pass protector and second-best in the run game. He’s yet to allow a sack and given up just four hurries all season, helping lead the Defenders to a 6-2 regular season record.

Armani Taylor-Prioleau – Birmingham Stallions

Undrafted in 2020, Taylor-Prioleau bounced around the NFL for several seasons, including two stints with the Cleveland Browns. His NFL experience is light, four career games, and he’s yet to take an offensive snap on Sundays. But he’s held his own in the spring leagues, spending the last two years with the Stallions. He’s the fourth-best offensive tackle on the season, grading better in pass protection than in the run game.

He’s also shown versatility. Taylor-Prioleau began the season at right tackle before flipping over to the left side. Being able to play both spots will maximize value in the NFL’s eyes. Last year, he caught on with the Washington Commanders in the summer but got hurt in camp. He could be on NFL radars again this time around.

Zach Banner – Houston Roughnecks

A familiar name to consider here. Banner revived his career in Pittsburgh, getting his weight down and briefly becoming the Steelers’ starting right tackle to open the 2020 season. But he suffered a brutal knee injury in the season opener against the New York Giants. He struggled to recover and barely played again for the Steelers, suffering swelling the next summer that essentially made 2021 a lost year.

Released in 2022, he quietly rehabbed and got back to full health. After a few unsuccessful NFL tryouts, he landed in the UFL months ago and has started seven of eight games at right tackle. His grades are only middling, 11th in overall grade, but the fact he’s healthy enough to make it through the year is the most promising sign. Still with good ties to Mike Tomlin, he’s a worthwhile flier to bring back on a minimum contract to be part of the third-team offensive line in camp.

Interior Offensive Line

Dohnovan West – St. Louis Battlehawks

Undrafted out of Arizona State in 2022, West has spent far more time playing in the spring than the fall. Starting off with the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, he started at center throughout the 2023 season. He’s spent the past two years with the Battlehawks, seeing time at both guard spots. West has a well-built frame at 6032, 300 pounds with 33-inch arms and has graded well this season. PFF ranks him as the No. 7 interior lineman in the UFL and the fifth-best pass protector.

His size, versatility, and performance make him a quality target to bolster the interior offensive line.

Deonte Brown – Birmingham Stallions

Better known as an Internet meme whose size donned a comparison to the Pokémon Blastoise, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He’s struggled to find an NFL footing, appearing in three career games with 30 offensive snaps. After hanging onto the Panthers’ practice squad through three seasons, Brown spent 2024 with the Stallions.

In 2025, he’s currently PFF’s seventh-highest interior offensive lineman on the season and the fifth-best run blocker. At 330-plus pounds, Brown is big and aggressive and could be a project for Pittsburgh to develop.

Alec Lindstrom – Memphis Showboats

A good fit in Arthur Smith’s zone scheme, Lindstrom has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets in the NFL. To date, he’s played in just one game, though it came last season for the Jets.

Versatile, he’s started at center all season for the Showboats but in previous years, saw action at right guard and played left guard in the 2024 preseason with New York. There are also indirect ties to Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith coached Lindstrom’s older brother Chris in Atlanta during his three years as the Falcons head coach.