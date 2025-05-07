Will Steelers Move On From Jaylen Warren After 2025 Season?

Will the Steelers move on from RB Jaylen Warren after the 2025 season?

The Steelers had about a $2 million decision to make on Jaylen Warren earlier this year, choosing the pricier option. But is that indicative of their long-term intentions? They opted to protect themselves against losing Warren with no compensation by tagging him at the second-round level. That cost about $2 million more than an original-round restricted free agent tag, but presumably reflects some sentiment about him.

What exactly is that sentiment, though, and what are its long-term implications? Recently, Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac said the Steelers don’t plan to re-sign Jaylen Warren next year. Prior to reporting that, they did draft Kaleb Johnson in the third round, but is this all a bit premature?

If not, then what is the cause? Do the Steelers feel that Warren’s running style isn’t sufficiently compatible with their offensive preferences, especially compared to Johnson? The rookie back is a more ideal scheme fit for Arthur Smith in terms of his strengths as a runner. But teams employ more than one running back these days, so why would they move on from Warren?

The Steelers have not re-signed a running back to a multi-year extension since Willie Parker, which was—a while ago. Since then, they’ve cycled through Rashard Mendenhall, Jonathan Dwyer, Isaac Redman, Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, and Najee Harris. Now, they tried to sign Bell to a long-term extension, but he declined (and regretted it). Jaylen Warren isn’t likely to make top dollar as a free agent, so why make a decision now?

Last year, the Steelers reportedly told James Daniels they were not bringing him back—from the man himself. Then they didn’t when he hit free agency, despite his market not rising due to injury. In Warren’s case, this is just the reporting of Gerry Dulac, who has gotten a thing or two incorrect over the course of his career. But he was right about Shedeur Sanders and the Steelers’ view of the quarterbacks in this class.

Since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Jaylen Warren has 1,674 rushing yards for the Steelers. While he is averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry, he also only has four touchdowns. He also has close to 900 receiving yards, and is a complete player, able to block as well. The Steelers value a well-rounded skill set, so unless they expect him to price himself out of their market, this report is hard to accept without qualification.

