Will Steelers Add Starting Wide Receiver Before Training Camp?

Will Steelers’ interest result in Pittsburgh adding a new starting wide receiver by training camp?

The Steelers have talked with multiple teams about adding a “playmaker”, e.g., a wide receiver, which isn’t at all surprising. After trading George Pickens, they don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 behind DK Metcalf. While they apparently like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, they are projections with respect to having a larger role.

Of course, the Steelers spent all offseason trying to trade for a wide receiver last year, which didn’t work out. They tried to acquire Brandon Aiyuk, and we saw reports float other names out there as well. Ultimately, they landed on Mike Williams at the trade deadline, in whom they showed interest in free agency previously.

One could be forgiving for viewing Pittsburgh’s offense as underpowered. While the Steelers hope to rejuvenate the run game, they still need a strong wide receiver corps. They believe they have their WR1 in Metcalf—they certainly paid him like it, but where do others slot in?

Can Roman Wilson be a starting wide receiver for the Steelers, or is he better as a three? Likewise, is Austin suitable for a full-time WR3 role? If they go into the season with Metcalf, Wilson, and Austin as their starting trio, is that sufficient?

Well, if the reports are true, then it sounds as if the Steelers are skeptical, assuming the “playmaker” is a wide receiver. I don’t think that would be TE Jonnu Smith, and after all, the report claims they have spoken to multiple teams. To the best of my knowledge, Smith is only with one team.

The Steelers skipped the wide receiver position during the draft, but would they have if they had known they would trade George Pickens in advance? It’s reasonable to assume they would have been more likely to draft one, but they seem happy with their haul. Then again, so does every team in April and May.

If the Steelers do add a wide receiver, do they manage it before training camp starts? Last year, they waited too long, and they got little out of Mike Williams for a fifth-round pick. I don’t think they want to repeat that same pattern this offseason, if their intention is clear.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.