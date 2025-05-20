Will Howard Says Ben Roethlisberger Has Been ‘Really Good Mentor’ Since Being Drafted

Everybody wants to believe that there is a clean and orderly mentorship structure from veterans to rookies in the NFL, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Especially at the quarterback position where a rookie can eventually replace a veteran. Egos are at play and significant money can be on the line. Ben Roethlisberger never seemed interested in mentoring Mason Rudolph, for example.

Now that he’s retired, it seems like he is warming up to the idea of mentoring the next generation of Pittsburgh Steelers from afar.

Will Howard may not have the pedigree of a high draft pick, but he won the national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 and has been the subject of many positive reviews since being drafted in the sixth round. Howard has established a connection with Roethlisberger since coming to Pittsburgh and talked about that relationship via Up & Adams this morning.

“We actually have the same agent, so we got connected through that. He’s been really good, he’s been super supportive of me through this whole process,” Howard said. “I didn’t talk to him before becoming a Steeler, but throughout now being a Steeler, getting to know him, he’s been really helpful for me. Texting me, checking in last week. Just been a really good mentor. I can see him being a really good mentor for me going forward, and he’s been super nice to me so far.”

Before they met for the first time via the Footbahlin podcast earlier this month, Roethlisberger issued some public words of advice to Howard and how he can navigate being a rookie backup quarterback. Among several pieces of advice, he told Howard to show up to Pittsburgh early to start to ingratiate himself to the fan base and to prepare as if he is the starter while still being a good teammate and backup until it’s his time.

I think Howard heard the message loud and clear because he did photo ops in Pittsburgh’s Strip District and attended a Pirates game with teammate Jack Sawyer. He also reportedly asked for the playbook right after being drafted.

By all accounts Howard looked as good as you can at rookie minicamp earlier this month. There’s still a long process ahead of him, and it’s unclear when or how his opportunity will come. But it certainly won’t hurt having a future Hall of Famer and a Steelers icon mentoring him behind the scenes.