Will Howard Names The Qualities That Make Him A Good Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Will Howard has a simple mantra this offseason, and it is, “It’s not when, it’s where”. Although he fell to the sixth round of the draft, he wound up where he wanted to be. And regardless of where a team drafted him, that doesn’t change his abilities. He believes in himself, and in an interview for the team’s website, he shared the qualities that he believes make him a good quarterback.

“I think first and foremost is my leadership. I’m a relationships-based guy, and that’s what I’m working on right now”, Will Howard told Missi Matthews. “I know I’m a rookie; I want to stay in my lane and make sure that I’m smart about that. But I also want to get to know everyone in the locker room and build those relationships. Because they’re not gonna care how much I know unless they know how much I care”.

That’s not the first time Howard has said that last line, coming pre-installed with Tomlinisms, evidently. It’s a good aphorism for a quarterback to keep in mind, though, and one Ben Roethlisberger could have used initially. For Roethlisberger, it took him some time to develop into a leader, but Howard has that.

Of course, Roethlisberger has many, many attributes and abilities that Howard does not, at least not to the same extent. If that isn’t obvious, you need only look at their relative draft positions. But, again, it’s not when, it’s where. And now that he is in the league, it doesn’t matter how or when he got here. It’s what he does with the opportunity.

And it’s about the talent and abilities that he has, and Will Howard believes he has the intangible qualities that make up a good quarterback. “My ability to process and understand the game, I think that sets me apart as a quarterback”, he said. “I think, third, I would just say my work ethic. And never taking no for an answer, always wanting to outwork everyone. That’s what I like to hang my hat on”.

At least at the outset of his career, Howard will start at the bottom. And assuming Aaron Rodgers shows up, he will be even further down the depth chart. Unless or until he does, he will presumably have more reps to take in practice.

In the meantime, Howard can work on those other qualities he talked about, particularly his leadership. Getting to know his teammates will be a big deal. If he feels in that kind of position, Howard can invite teammates to work before or after practice. There will be down time before training camp, and he can pursue workout opportunities then, as well.

One thing seems sure, and that is if Will Howard doesn’t make it, it won’t be due to a lack of effort. He really does have the makeup of a quarterback, but does he have the talent and consistency to succeed? And, with the Steelers, will he even have the opportunity to show it?