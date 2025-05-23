Will Howard Admits He ‘May Not Be The Most Talented’ QB But ‘I’m Gonna Outwork Everybody’

Will Howard doesn’t have a cannon for an arm. He doesn’t run a 4.4 40. Those lack of elite physical traits are largely why he fell to the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But what Howard lacks physically, he makes up for intangibly. In the NFL, those who work hardest at their craft often have the most success and Howard plans on maximizing his ability.

“That’s what I like to hang my hat on is working hard,” Howard said during a recent one-on-one interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews. “I may not be the most talented guy in the world all the time, but I’m gonna outwork everybody. And that’s kind of what I like to be about. Bringing the heart, bringing the fire, and just outworking people.”

Howard’s answer came in response to a story the day after the Steelers drafted him, calling QBs coach Tom Arth to ask for a copy of the offensive playbook. An unusual move for a late-round rookie, focused on learning the ins and outs of his new team instead of celebrating the rest of the weekend like many draft picks.

It’s emblematic of the chip Howard has carried on his shoulder since high school. A relatively light recruit from outside of Philadelphia never receiving an offer from nearby Penn State. Attending Kansas State and battling each year for his place on the depth chart. Transferring to Ohio State and proving doubters wrong, especially after heart-breaking losses to Oregon and Michigan.

In the end, Howard won out. At Kansas State, he brought home a Big 12 Championship. At Ohio State, a national title. In Pittsburgh, there won’t be immediate pressure to step in and perform but the NFL doesn’t offer much patience for sixth-round picks. Howard has to first earn his spot on the 53-man roster and impress behind closed doors as the likely third-string and scout-team quarterback once the regular season begins.

“I think that sets me apart as, as a quarterback…my work ethic, and I never take no for an answer,” he said. “Always wanting to outwork everyone.”

Not only is that the right attitude for a rookie quarterback to adopt, it’s the one they must in order to have a chance to succeed. Quarterbacks far more talented than Howard have failed because they didn’t have the right mindset or work ethic. A strong drive doesn’t guarantee NFL success, but a lack of one almost ensures failure. Howard’s work ethic will allow him to reach his NFL ceiling, whatever that may be.