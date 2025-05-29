Will Cole Holcomb Force His Way Into Steelers’ Defense?

Will Cole Holcomb force his way into the Steelers’ defense?

Two years ago, the Steelers signed Cole Holcomb to be their every-down backer, and only a knee injury changed that. He didn’t play at all last season, though he returned to practice behind closed doors. To begin OTAs, he is up and running, however, and ready to resume his career.

The only “problem” is the Steelers haven’t stopped stocking the linebacker shelves since his injury. Last year, they signed Patrick Queen in free agency and drafted Payton Wilson in the third round. They are the projected starters in 2025, along with Malik Harrison in the rotation. So where does that leave Cole Holcomb?

It’s fair to wonder if Holcomb would even be here if the Steelers didn’t want to use him. Earlier this offseason, they offered him a pay cut in order to stay on the roster, and he accepted. Was that an opportunity to prove that he can play, and if he can play, he will?

When healthy, Cole Holcomb is a productive player. In 16 games during the 2021 season, he racked up 142 tackles with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. In seven-plus games with the Steelers, he recorded 54 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Through 58 career games, Holcomb has generated 10 “splash plays” in interceptions or forced fumbles. He also has 4.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Numbers don’t tell the full story, but his tape shows he can play, too. He isn’t just padding the stat sheet by finding his way to the ball.

So if he is healthy and he can return close to his previous form, what do the Steelers do with Cole Holcomb? How do they get him onto the field, if at all, with Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Malik Harrison? Do they find a way, or do they just view him as super-depth? Or even, perhaps, ask him to play on special teams? He did play teams a bit with the Steelers, 31 snaps, but that hasn’t been his role since he was a rookie.

Circumstances change, though, and Holcomb’s 2023 knee injury changed his circumstances. It isn’t fair, but that doesn’t change reality. The Steelers did the responsible thing by not relying upon him, yet they have given him the opportunity to remain. So the question becomes, if he performs well enough to get on the field, will he find snaps? And if so, how?

