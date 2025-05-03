Will Carson Bruener End Mark Robinson’s Run With Steelers?

Will Carson Bruener end Mark Robinson’s run with the Steelers?

The Steelers drafted for need with Carson Bruener—but not positional need, but rather special teams, a focus of Mark Robinson. He was also a former seventh-round pick and carved out a niche there in the past two years. In fact, he has started to create splash plays in that phase, which can help turn a game.

But the fact of the matter is that the Steelers have a crowded inside linebacker room now. Barring the extremely unlikely scenario in which they carry six, somebody has to go. Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Malik Harrison are locks. As long as Cole Holcomb can perform, I think he is locked in, too. If they were going to release him, they would have done that instead of cutting his salary. So then, it comes down to Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson for a fifth spot in the group.

Now, Robinson is the established special teamer, but they no longer appear to view him as having any defensive upside. And perhaps the Steelers see another team paying Robinson for his special-teams services next year. They let Tyler Matakevich walk some time ago when the Bills ponied up for his services. It really comes down to Bruener and what he can show as a rookie.

Whoever doesn’t make the 53-man roster can stay on the practice squad, provided they clear waivers. As a fourth-year player, Robinson is still subject to waivers. Bruener, as a rookie, is obviously subject to waivers. However, the Steelers would have to be willing to lose one of them if they try to squeeze one on the practice squad.

One thing the Steelers might consider is carrying six inside linebackers and four outside linebackers. They rarely carry 10 linebackers in total, but they have in the past. If they like Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson more than Jeremiah Moon for special teams, then it’s a feasible option.

Of course, the fifth or sixth inside linebacker spot isn’t the hot topic on Steelers fans’ minds right now. Robinson really did turn himself into a contributor, but if Bruener is the better football player, you have a decision to make.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While it looks like they are keeping George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now in place, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.