‘Why Would The Steelers Put Up With This?’ National Reporter Questions Pittsburgh’s Plan

The NFL world is watching the Pittsburgh Steelers wait. As their patience for Aaron Rodgers nears its third month with no signs of the team setting a deadline for him to offer his answer, some in the media are wondering the team’s plan. Especially as Rodgers himself seems to be teasing his future all while remaining unsigned with the Steelers’ beginning practices Tuesday.

Reacting to Rodgers’ latest hint at a question and answer session at an Austin, Texas concert, USA Today reporter Mike Freeman questioned Pittsburgh.

“Why would the Steelers put up with this?”

Why would the Steelers put up with this? https://t.co/wWsAlyQhgv — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 24, 2025

It’s a sentiment shared by plenty of Steelers’ fans. Even if Rodgers intends on signing with Pittsburgh, there’s a wide-open question of when. Should he skip the team’s upcoming OTAs and mandatory minicamp in mid-June, it’ll be even more justified to question Rodgers’ commitment to a team he has put no sweat equity into. All while Steelers’ players are forced to answer questions over Rodgers’ future and the team’s starting quarterbacks.

“I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year,” Rodgers said during the concert when asked if he would ever play for the Bears. “Road trip. I don’t know, not sure. Will have to check it out.”

Pittsburgh plays in Chicago Week 12, creating easy speculation that Rodgers is implying he’ll sign with the Steelers for 2025.

As Rodgers has shown throughout his career, he marches to his own beat and largely tunes out media noise. He only engages when he wants to criticize narratives about him. It makes his next move, and when he’ll make it, unpredictable to the point where even NFL insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport at a loss.

Pittsburgh has “put up” with Rodgers because in their mind, he’s the last viable full-time starting quarterback left. In an effort to win their first playoff game since 2016, the Steelers are willing to experience the angst of a hurry-up-and-wait summer for a prosperous fall and winter.

But if the wait continues through June and into July, even the Steelers’ patience will be tested. With each day and milestone of the offseason calendar passing by, more NFL media will join Freeman’s exasperation.