Who Are The Steelers’ Kick Returners?

For as much discussion as there’s been over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback and now wide receiver post-George Pickens trade, there’s another hole on the roster with questions still unanswered well into May. Who are the Steelers’ starting kick returners?

Last year, Cordarrelle Patterson was signed to be that guy. Injury and warm weather prevented him from even returning a kick until November, and when he got his chance, he faltered. On 11 returns, he averaged just 21.8 yards per try. It was the lowest mark of anyone in the NFL with double-digit returns and Pittsburgh finished the year with the league’s worst kick return average in the league. The Steelers were one of four teams to see their kick return average regress from a season ago under the NFL’s “dynamic kickoff” model that was supposed to increase productivity.

Patterson remains on roster. Even with Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell’s offseason additions, Pittsburgh may hold onto him a little while longer until they get on-field looks at new acquisitions during spring workouts. Or perhaps the team still has faith in him. After all, Patterson looked spry before his 2024 ankle injury and his contract isn’t massive if the team wants to carry him throughout training camp. Still, it’s hard to believe his name is written in pen.

New kickoff rules require two returners in the “landing zone.” Who else could be in the mix? Gainwell returned kicks for Philadelphia last season. He was more effective than Patterson but hardly great at it with a long of 36 yards on 18 tries. The rookie Johnson is also in play, mentioning to reporters he could get a look there with the Steelers. He dabbled there at Iowa with 13 returns for the Hawkeyes.

Jaylen Warren returned nine kicks last season, but with Warren potentially facing a larger share of offensive carries, Pittsburgh probably won’t be eager to put him back there. New WR Robert Woods is 33 but returned kicks and a couple punts for the Houston Texans last season. With his speed, Roman Wilson figures to at least get a look as he tries to erase the memory of a lost rookie season. RB Jonathan Ward should also get reps in the return lines this summer, but he’s not currently projected to make the initial 53.

Could any defensive player get a chance? It typically isn’t Mike Tomlin’s prerogative, but there’s at least one name worth mentioning. Seventh-round pick Donte Kent shared punt return duties at Central Michigan, and while he doesn’t have a kick return resume, his sub-4.4 speed should give him a chance. The more hats he can wear, the better off the team is, and Pittsburgh drafted Kent largely for his versatility.

Assuming Patterson isn’t on the initial 53-man roster, Gainwell should be the most likely and primary returner. Who could be the other? I’ll guess Roman Wilson gets the nod, but Johnson and Woods should compete alongside him.