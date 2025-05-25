What Are The Steelers’ Biggest Storylines For OTAs?

What are the Steelers’ biggest storylines entering OTAs?

The Steelers begin OTAs this week, and there are plenty of storylines to follow, but which are the biggest headlines? Typically, whenever the quarterback is in the position, it rises right to the top, and that’s likely the case here. I mean, the Steelers don’t know who their starter is, specifically because they don’t know if their intended starter wants to play. It’s kind of a big deal.

So then, is the Aaron Rodgers will-he-or-won’t-he the Steelers’ biggest storyline for OTAs? I suppose it has to be, unless, of course, he signs. Then the biggest storyline will be whether he participates, and all that would flow from that. But this is boilerplate stuff, so what else is out there?

Well, there are other quarterbacks on the roster, so let’s start there. We’ve seen Mason Rudolph for years, but Steelers fans will want daily reports from OTAs on Will Howard. Even though he is a sixth-round pick, he is generating a lot of attention.

The trenches don’t play a significant role without pads, but there are still some things to consider. The biggest question is whether the Steelers should line up rookie Yahya Black at nose tackle during OTAs. After they drafted him, they talked about him like a four-tech—then they released NT Montravius Adams.

Another likely significant storyline during OTAs is how the Steelers’ wide receivers look, including DK Metcalf. Acquiring Metcalf played a big role in their trading of George Pickens. To help justify that, they need to show they have the pieces to replace him.

In terms of schematic questions, we might not learn much at all unless a player says something. Some reporters have indicated that the Steelers are restricting their access to OTAs more, limiting it to only what are essentially walkthrough warmups before the actual practice.

The Steelers opted to have only two weeks of OTAs this year, which is rather surprising for a Mike Tomlin team. While that has become the norm around the NFL, it’s still a surprise to come from the Steelers. That in itself is a storyline, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

And of course, one storyline during OTAs for every team, not just the Steelers, is who shows up.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.