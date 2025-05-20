‘We’ve Got The Steelers’ Number:’ Rob Gronkowski Confident Patriots Will Beat Pittsburgh This Season

For much of this century, the New England Patriots have been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ boogeyman. Since 2000, the Steelers have only beaten the Patriots four times. When both teams were battling for supremacy in the AFC, the Patriots tended to come out on top. While neither team looks like a Super Bowl contender this year, they’ll face off in Week 3, giving Pittsburgh a chance to put start a new chapter in the rivalry. However, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski seems confident New England will win.

“They’re going above seven [wins],” Gronkowski said of the Patriots’ win total Tuesday on Bussin’ with the Boys. “We’ve got the Steelers’ number. The Patriots always take down the Steelers, no matter what.”

It’s true that the Steelers have struggled to get past the Patriots, especially during Gronkowski’s playing days. Pittsburgh’s regular-season record against New England since 2000 is 4-14. The two teams also met in three AFC Championship games, with the Patriots winning all three matchups.

Therefore, it’s tough to say that Gronkowski is wrong. Even after Tom Brady left the Patriots following the 2019 season, the Steelers have continued to lose to the Patriots. Their last win in the series came in 2018.

However, that victory came in Pittsburgh. This year, when the two teams meet again, the game will be played in New England. That tends to spell disaster for the Steelers, who have only won one game in the Patriots’ stadium since 2000.

And that came in 2008.

There are reasons to believe the Steelers can change things this year, though. For starters, the Patriots were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. They went 4-13, looking like a shell of their former selves. Meanwhile, the Steelers went 10-7, making the playoffs despite their many flaws.

While that should put the Steelers in a favorable spot to defeat the Patriots, things could be a little more difficult in reality. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye showed flashes last year that he could be the Patriots’ next franchise quarterback. Paired with Mike Vrabel, New England’s new head coach who’s been a floor raiser in the past, the Patriots might not be the pushover they seem to be.

Gronkowski seems confident that history will repeat itself. With Pittsburgh’s current quarterback situation, it’s hard to blame him. If Mason Rudolph is their starter, their offense might be disappointing once again. However, if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, they should look like a more complete team. At least one capable of proving Gronkowski wrong.