Week One Of 2025 OTAs: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field this week for their first set of voluntary OTA sessions. The first chance for the team to come together and fully practice, even if the workouts are still pad-less. It was well-attended, though a few notable players didn’t show. EDGE T.J. Watt stayed away as he seeks a new contract, while WR DK Metcalf also didn’t attend.

Evaluating spring practices is difficult, but the team seemed healthy with LB Cole Holcomb, WR Roman Wilson, DL DeMarvin Leal, OT Troy Fautanu and others all fully working.

Pittsburgh filled its offseason roster to capacity by signing rookie WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, who immediately swapped his No. 14 jersey with RB Kenneth Gainwell, who will wear George Pickens old number.

Aaron Rodgers continues teasing his eventual signing with the Steelers but did not attend the first week of OTAs. Steelers players were peppered with questions about it and most downplayed his absence, though others hinted at the importance of setting a foundation this time of year. Terry Bradshaw made waves by calling out Rodgers and the team’s pursuit of him, referring to the situation as a “joke.”

The Steelers will return for their second set of OTAs next week, Tuesday through Thursday.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, what is your concern/importance level over Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs? One meaning it’s not a big deal at all, 10 meaning it’s a huge issue.

2 -What Steeler is most likely to earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, how much confidence do you have in Broderick Jones now that he’s back at left tackle?

4 – Over/under 100 tackles for LB Payton Wilson this season (he had 78 as a rookie).

5 – Pittsburgh’s safeties recorded three interceptions last season. How many will they collectively have in 2025?

Recap of 2025 OTA Eve Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Other than WR DK Metcalf, who was the Steelers’ best 2025 offseason addition (sign, trade, or draft pick)?

Respondents were split, with draft picks Jack Sawyer and Will Howard each receiving one vote, and free agents Darius Slay and Gareth Warren also getting one vote each. However, Kaleb Johnson and Derrick Harmon stood out as the top choices for the best offseason addition aside from DK Metcalf. Kaleb Johnson narrowly led Derrick Harmon, 7 votes to 5.

Question 2: Pittsburgh has ranked in the 20s in red-zone production four-straight years. What is a realistic goal for 2025: top 5, top 10, top 16, or in the 20s again?

Optimism abounds for the Steelers’ red-zone performance in 2025. Ten of 18 respondents believe the Steelers’ offense will crack the top 16 in red-zone production. Bung offered a bold take, predicting, “15 to 20 without Rodgers…top 10 with.”

Question 3: NT Keeanu Benton has two sacks in two seasons. How many sacks will he have in 2025?

The consensus among respondents is that NT Keeanu Benton will record three sacks in 2025. Nick Schultz was more optimistic, projecting four sacks, stating, “With Adams gone, Benton enters a sink-or-swim season. With the weapons around him, he finds some favorable matchups.”

Question 4: Which RB catches more passes this year – Kaleb Johnson or Kenneth Gainwell?

Eleven of 18 respondents believe Kaleb Johnson will catch more passes than Kenneth Gainwell in 2025. While some see Gainwell getting opportunities as a third-down back, Nick Schultz, representing the majority, said, “Pittsburgh loves a young workhorse back. Short of an injury, I just don’t see Gainwell getting that many reps in the rotation.”

Question 5: Which Browns QB will the Steelers face in Week 6: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders?

Responses were all over the place, except for Deshaun Watson, who received no votes. Rookie Shedeur Sanders garnered two votes, and Dillon Gabriel picked up one. Seven respondents are intrigued by the storyline of Kenny Pickett returning to Pittsburgh as the Browns’ starter. However, a slight plurality of eight voters predict veteran Joe Flacco will be under center. Regardless of who starts, respondents hope Keeanu Benton, and the Steelers’ defense sack the Browns’ quarterback multiple times.

Consensus Answers vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Best Addition Other Than Metcalf Kaleb Johnson Your Call Steelers’ Red-Zone Production Rank Top 16 TBD How Many Benton Sacks 3 TBD Kaleb Or Gainwell More Catches Kaleb Johnson TBD Browns QB Week 6 Joe Flacco TBD

