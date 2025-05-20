Watch: Will Howard Reacts To Seeing His Steelers Football Card For First Time

The NFL is a dream. For rookie quarterback Will Howard, it’s felt more like reality the past month. Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of April’s draft, he took the field two weeks later to lead the team through a three-day rookie minicamp. This past weekend, he got to wear a full Steelers uniform during the NFLPA’s annual Rookie Premiere showcase held in Los Angeles. And in an interview with Kay Adams, he got to see his first NFL football card.

During the conversation, Adams surprised Howard with a first look at his rookie card.

“That’s dope, that’s awesome,” Howard said on Adams’ Up and Adams show. “That’s pretty sweet. We just took it not that long ago. Thank you so much.”

Here’s a look at his reaction.

For Howard, it’s a long time coming. Underrecruited out of high school thanks to a broken arm during his pivotal junior season, Howard committed to Kansas State. Low on the initial depth chart, he worked his way up and got reps when injuries occurred ahead of him. Fighting through down moments, he led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022, the first time the program held sole ownership of the championship since 2003 (they were co-champions with Oklahoma in 2012).

Howard transferred to Ohio State for his final season. Shaking off tough losses to Oregon and Michigan, he and the Buckeyes’ offense got hot late in the season to run the table and win the national championship over Notre Dame. Howard made one of the key finishing plays, a perfectly placed deep pass to star receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Remarking on her interview afterward, Adams said she became a big fan of Will Howard.

“Can you tell I completely fell for Will Howard there?” she said. “I’m buying everything he’s saying. He was so incredible, so charismatic.”

In Pittsburgh, Howard will have to bide his time. He’s likely to open the year third string and only dress in an emergency quarterback role. His best guarantee for playing time will come in the summer during training camp and preseason action where he figures to receive plenty of reps. Will Howard has arrived in the NFL and now has the football card to prove it.