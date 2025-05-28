Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 57)

May 27 – Ep. 57: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I discuss the start of voluntary OTAs including who wasn’t in attendance. Is T.J. Watt set to get a record pay day and will the Steelers get beat to the punch? We discuss the various possibilities. We also talk about newcomers DK Metcalf and Darius Slay being absent on the first day.

For the second topic, we discuss Aaron Rodgers tipping his hand on a recent podcast appearance, strongly hinting that he will sign with the Steelers.

We then discuss recent reports about the Steelers’ interest in Kirk Cousins, the curious timing of those reports and whether or not he is an upgrade over Mason Rudolph.

Thank you for joining us for this 36-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

