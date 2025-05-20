Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 56)

May 20 – Ep. 56: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by discussing some comments made by former Steelers QB Charlie Batch. We debate his opinion about Mason Rudolph potentially gaining an edge over Aaron Rodgers if the latter waits too long to sign. We also talk about some things said by Rodgers’ biographer at the end of last week.

For the second topic, we discuss Mason Rudolph’s interview on Kaboly + Mack where he talks about the QB depth chart, getting acclimated to Arthur Smith’s offense and more.

Finally, we discuss the annual media projections of the Steelers having their first losing season under Mike Tomlin and why that is unlikely to happen regardless of who is at quarterback.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

